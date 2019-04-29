WatermarkPointe: Resort-Inspired Relaxation Tips for your Waterfront Dream Home

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Situated on a lushly landscaped peninsula at the end of Davenport Neck, the Westchester condos for sale at WatermarkPointe offer a casual yet sophisticated, resort-inspired lifestyle with plenty of opportunities for relaxation.

With maintenance-free living and an array of unique amenities, WatermarkPointe is the ideal setting to relax, recharge and revitalize. Say goodbye to afternoons wasted on yard work, landscaping, and raking the leaves and say hello to spending your time however you like! Your days are your own to enjoy, and with an on-site resident manager and two porters available for assistance, every day will feel like a vacation.

Did you know that simply living near a body of water can have positive effects on one's physical and mental health? There are many researchers who believe that the sight of water actually releases neurochemicals through your body, which then increase blood flow to your brain and heart, helping you feel recharged and re-energized. The sound of water trickling and waves lapping in the distance has also been shown to reduce stress and improve mental health. Keeping these benefits in mind, why not start each day with an exhilarating yoga session on the shoreline? Stretch your body, relax your mind, and breathe in the fresh seaside air! If relaxing indoors is more your speed, there's no need to worry! You can still get the health benefits of seaside living from inside your WatermarkPointe home.

Before starting your ultimate relaxation day, be sure to optimize your space for meditation.

De-clutter. A clean room invites a clean mind. If your meditation space is cluttered or overly busy and loud, it will be harder to unwind. Declutter and embrace your new space with a clear head.

A clean room invites a clean mind. If your meditation space is cluttered or overly busy and loud, it will be harder to unwind. Declutter and embrace your new space with a clear head. Welcome natural light. With 8-foot windows throughout, your WatermarkPointe home is filled with an abundance of natural light. Aside from supplying your body with much-needed Vitamin D, sunlight is much better for relaxation than harsh artificial lighting.

With 8-foot windows throughout, your WatermarkPointe home is filled with an abundance of natural light. Aside from supplying your body with much-needed Vitamin D, sunlight is much better for relaxation than harsh artificial lighting. Add mirrors to your decor. Enhance your homes feeling of spaciousness even further by including mirrors in your decor. Mirrors in your meditation space will help to make your dedicated meditation area, no matter how small, feel larger. Mirrors are also an excellent way to check progress on yoga poses and meditation breathing.

Enhance your homes feeling of spaciousness even further by including mirrors in your decor. Mirrors in your meditation space will help to make your dedicated meditation area, no matter how small, feel larger. Mirrors are also an excellent way to check progress on yoga poses and meditation breathing. Invite the sounds of nature. With walls of 24-feet of glass opening to your expansive 30-foot terrace, welcoming the sounds of nature into your home is easy! On warmer days, move your relaxation space outside and enjoy some yoga or meditation in the sunshine.

With walls of 24-feet of glass opening to your expansive 30-foot terrace, welcoming the sounds of nature into your home is easy! On warmer days, move your relaxation space outside and enjoy some yoga or meditation in the sunshine. Surround yourself with relaxing scents. Scents like lavender, vanilla, and chamomile are known to have a calming effect. Fill your home with delicious and soothing scents by lighting candles, using a wax warmer, or a scented oil diffuser!

About WatermarkPointe

WatermarkPointe condos in Westchester, NY are high-end, luxury condominiums offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy waterfront living while being close to Manhattan. A strong, hands-on Westchester builder/developer, National Realty and Development Corp, whose diverse background encompasses residential, commercial and retail projects throughout the Northeast, is fully dedicated to creating a spectacular waterfront residential lifestyle.

SOURCE WatermarkPointe

Related Links

http://watermarkpointe.com

