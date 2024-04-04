WATERMELON PICTURES LAUNCHES, ALANA HADID NAMED CREATIVE DIRECTOR

CHICAGO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watermelon Pictures today announces its official launch as a groundbreaking film distribution company, set to revolutionize the cinematic landscape. Leading the charge for Watermelon Pictures is renowned fashion mogul and steadfast advocate for human rights, Alana Hadid, who assumes the essential role of Creative Director within the label.

Watermelon Pictures emerges as a beacon of cultural representation and social advocacy, dedicated to amplifying the voices of underrepresented filmmakers across the globe. With a firm commitment to justice, humanity, and the liberation of all people, Watermelon Pictures is more than a distribution label – it is a platform for change.

With several films already lined up to be released under the Watermelon label, the first will be WALLED OFF. An urgent, defiant new documentary new documentary, WALLED OFF centers around The Walled Off Hotel, a Palestinian managed hotel, which was financed and designed by anonymous British street artist Banksy and located at the Israeli West Bank barrier wall. WALLED OFF is written and directed by Vin Arfuso, an American filmmaker of Palestinian and Italian descent and will be released in select theaters and on digital platforms on May 3, 2024.

WALLED OFF is a compelling narrative about the power of art to stimulate dialogue on pressing social and political issues, is co-produced by American-Palestinian model and musician Anwar Hadid, Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and Kweku Mandela, grandson of former South African president and freedom fighter Nelson Mandela.

"Our goal is to provide a safe haven for excluded voices striving for creative resistance," says Alana Hadid, Creative Director of Watermelon Pictures. "Through our film releases, we aim to educate and inspire audiences worldwide to stand up against injustice."

Embodying the spirit of resilience, Watermelon Pictures stands at the forefront of advocacy, collaboration, and mentorship within the film industry. The Watermelon Pictures brand embodies the vibrancy and resilience of Palestinian culture, symbolized by the iconic fruit that shares its colors with the Palestinian flag.

About Watermelon Pictures

Watermelon Pictures is a film production and distribution company committed to amplifying the voices of underrepresented filmmakers across the globe through the powerful medium of storytelling. Rooted in Palestinian culture and creativity, Watermelon Pictures produces, promotes, and cultivates visionary work that educate, entertain, and inspire the world to stand up to injustice, celebrate independent voices, and imagine our way into a shared, liberated future. www.watermelonpictures.com

