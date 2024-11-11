Waterous Energy Fund Closes Acquisition of 43.3% of the Shares of Greenfire Resources Ltd.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Waterous Energy Fund Management Corp. (the "WEF Manager"), in its capacity as manager of certain limited partnerships comprised of Waterous Energy Fund III (Canadian) LP, Waterous Energy Fund III (US) LP, Waterous Energy Fund III (International) LP, Waterous Energy Fund III (Canadian FI) LP and Waterous Energy Fund III (International FI) LP (collectively, "WEF"), announces that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of an aggregate of 29,988,854 common shares (the "Purchased Shares") of Greenfire Resources Ltd. ("Greenfire") (TSX andNYSE: GFR) (the "Transaction"). The Purchased Shares represent approximately 43.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Greenfire, and were acquired for cash consideration of USD$8.05 per Purchased Share, representing an aggregate purchase price of approximately USD$241,261,721.

The closing of the Transaction follows the decision by the Alberta Securities Commission issued on November 6, 2024 granting WEF's application to cease trade Greenfire's initial shareholder rights plan, and dismissing Greenfire's cross-application to cease trade the Transaction.

For further information, please contact Waterous Energy Fund at [email protected].

