Waterpik® Enlists Dentist Chris Strandburg To Help Self-Professed 'Flossing Failures' Become Flossing Pros

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a survey conducted by Waterpik® in collaboration with the American Dental Association, only 16 percent of Americans floss on a daily basis and 44 percent admit they have exaggerated to their dentist about how much they floss1. Church & Dwight Co., Inc, announced today that Waterpik® – the number one Water Flosser recommended by dental professionals – is joining forces with reality star and dentist Dr. Chris Strandburg to help Americans 'get real' about their oral care habits.

In time for National Dental Hygiene Month in October, Dr. Strandburg is debunking oral care myths to empower self-professed 'flossing failures' and help them start a more honest relationship with their daily flossing routine.

"In my experience, patients that have honest, consistent, and effective flossing practices tend to have less tooth decay and gum disease," said Dr. Chris Strandburg. "That's why I'm proud to team with Waterpik® to share the not-so-secret solution to better dental health: Waterpik® Sonic-Fusion®. This innovative toothbrush and water flosser all-in-one enables you to brush and floss at the same time, which means there is no excuse to skip out on flossing!"

Waterpik® Sonic-Fusion® is a convenient and effective, all-in-one brushing and flossing solution. Awarded the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance, Sonic-Fusion® features a sonic toothbrush head that cleans tooth surfaces, and a Water Flosser jet inside the brush head that targets plaque and debris between teeth and below the gumline where toothbrush bristles can't reach. This flexible device allows users to brush first, floss first, or brush and floss at the same time with the touch of a button.

Strandburg reveals the truth about common flossing myths, along with the impact food and drink can have on your oral health:

Myth #1: If your gums bleed when flossing, you should stop

Reality: The reason gums bleed is often due to inflammation and/or flossing technique. Gum bleeding is often a tell-tale sign that you need to floss more frequently.

Reality: Studies 1 have shown that the Waterpik ® water flosser is clinically proven to be up to 50 percent more effective than string floss for improving gum health. Water flossing helps get in between teeth and penetrates below the gum line, which is often a place people miss when using string floss.

Reality: Bad breath doesn't just come from what you eat and drink. It also comes from the health of your teeth, gums, tongue and tonsils. If you're not brushing and flossing every day, you will be able to smell it on your breath.

Reality: Sugar, along with complex carbohydrates and starches, can cause cavities. Certain types of bacteria on our teeth take the carbohydrates we eat and transform them into acid, softening the tooth surface until a hole or cavity forms.

"It's important to monitor the frequency and length of time you indulge in sugars, starches and carbohydrates," said Strandburg. "In fact, next time you're snacking on candy, consider this: your teeth are better off from eating one pound of candy in 10 minutes than nibbling on one ounce of candy over the course of an hour!"

To learn more from Dr Strandburg on proper oral care and the benefits of water flossing, visit the Waterpik® blog.

Waterpik® Sonic-Fusion® is available for $169.99 to $199.99 at most major retailers including Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, CVS, Kohl's, Target, Walgreen's and Walmart. For more information, visit waterpik.com/sonic-fusion.

Waterpik® and American Dental Association survey of more than 1,000 Americans; October 2017

2 https://www.waterpik.com/oral-health/pro/clinical-research/flossing-toothbrush-vs-regular-brushing-flossing-QaqishJG-2018/

