WATERPIK® Lets You Unplug For 4 Weeks

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WATERPIK® – category leader and inventor of the original water flosser – introduces the new WATERPIK ION water flosser, designed to provide an amazing clean, unplugged. WATERPIK ION was thoughtfully designed to offer a full-size countertop performance and pressure in a convenient cordless design, providing 90 seconds of continuous flossing time without the need for refills. While traditional cordless water flossers typically have smaller water reservoirs and slightly lower overall water pressure, this new innovation provides users with the ultimate cordless experience, while still delivering on maximum performance.

WATERPIK ION

The new WATERPIK ION water flosser is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 4 weeks per single charge, so users can say goodbye to cord clutter. WATERPIK ION is 30 percent smaller than traditional WATERPIK plug-in models, making it an ideal solution for small bathrooms with limited counterspace and outlets.

"With a rich history in innovation and design, our goal is to constantly build upon our product portfolio and evolve our technology to meet and exceed consumer needs," said Bart Prins, WATERPIK General Manager. "We have heard from consumers, particularly those living in urban areas with limited counter space or outlet access, about the need for a cordless device that delivers the same premium experience as WATERPIK countertop water flossers. In response, we created WATERPIK ION, the perfect combination of compact, cordless design and maximum power."

The WATERPIK ION water flosser removes up to 99.9 percent of plaque from treated areas and is up to 50 percent more effective for improving gum health vs. string floss. WATERPIK ION features 10 pressure settings from gentle to maximum power and comes with a full range of flossing tips so users can select the pressure and tip that is best for their teeth and gums. Offering a small, ergonomically designed handle with water on/off switch and a swivel base for use at any angle, WATERPIK ION has a sleek magnetic cradle to hold the water flosser handle when not in use, and is complete with global voltage compatibility and a magnetic USB charger plus adaptor.

Accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA), the WATERPIK ION water flosser is known for performance, quality and effectiveness. WATERPIK has more clinical research than any other brand on the market and remains the number one brand recommended by dental professionals. As the newest innovation, WATERPIK ION joins the portfolio to provide a superior oral care option for those with limited space and outlets. It's a perfect at-home solution between dental visits.

The new WATERPIK ION cordless water flosser is available in black and white finishes for $89.99 to $99.99 online at most major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart. For more information, visit waterpik.com/ion.

About The WATERPIK® Brand

WATERPIK®, the #1 brand of water flossers and replaceable shower heads, is owned by Water Pik, Inc., which is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. The company has a rich history of innovation and design, engineering their products to deliver the wellness benefits of water in multiple new-to-the world products – including the iconic water flosser and THE ORIGINAL SHOWER MASSAGE® showerhead. Water Pik, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

For more information, visit waterpik.com.

