WATERPIK® Unveils The Next Generation Of The World's First Flossing Toothbrush

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WATERPIK® – oral care leader and innovator of the original water flosser – introduces WATERPIK SONIC-FUSION® 2.0, the latest model of the world's first flossing toothbrush. With upgraded features developed based on consumer feedback, SONIC-FUSION 2.0 combines the power of sonic brushing with the proven effectiveness of the WATERPIK Water Flosser, so users can brush and floss at the same time with just the touch of a button.

WATERPIK SONIC-FUSION 2.0

SONIC-FUSION 2.0 delivers a compact, convenient and effective all-in-one brushing and flossing experience. Promising the same simple, no-hassle oral care solution as the first SONIC-FUSION, the newest 2.0 model from WATERPIK features 2X the bristle tip speed and 30% more flossing power than the original model for a superior clean. SONIC-FUSION 2.0 offers new premium product features, including two brushing speeds so consumers can choose their desired setting, and significantly improved sound quality providing quieter operation. With three cleaning modes, an advanced water pressure control system with ten settings, and 60 seconds of water capacity, SONIC-FUSION 2.0 delivers a truly personalized oral health experience.

"With this product, people are really running out of excuses for not flossing," said Bart Prins, Waterpik General Manager. "We took a great product and made it even better. The first time you use this thing, you are going to be blown away by how clean your mouth feels and it is actually fun to use. When was the last time you heard someone say that flossing was fun?!"

As a leader in the category, WATERPIK continues to conduct more clinical research than any other water flosser brand and is the number one brand recommended by dental professionals. Accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA), WATERPIK SONIC-FUSION 2.0 is clinically proven to be up to 2X as effective as traditional brushing and flossing for reducing plaque and improving gum health and removes up to 99.9 % of plaque from treated areas.

"Whenever I recommend Sonic-Fusion to my patients, they almost always tell me that this product has been the best solution to help ensure flossing isn't skipped in their everyday routine," said Dr. Strandburg, DDS and Waterpik Spokesperson. "With Sonic-Fusion 2.0, not only are patients receiving the same premium oral care solution that the original model promised, but also an enhanced and more customized experience, so they can easily maintain and improve their oral health routine – all with just the touch of a button. I am blown away by the enhancements Sonic-Fusion 2.0 brings and I absolutely love it!"

Much like its original counterpart, the SONIC-FUSION 2.0 toothbrush cleans tooth surfaces, while the built-in Water Flosser jet inside the brush head targets plaque and debris deep between teeth and below the gumline where toothbrush bristles can't reach. SONIC-FUSION 2.0 is the perfect device for anyone looking to upgrade their oral care routine, particularly between dentist visits.

The new WATERPIK SONIC-FUSION 2.0 is available in black and white finishes, starting at $169.99 at most major retailers. For more information, visit waterpik.com.

About The WATERPIK® Brand

WATERPIK® is the #1 brand of water flossers and replaceable shower heads and proudly engineered in Fort Collins, Colorado. The company, founded in 1962, has a rich history of innovation and design, engineering their products to deliver the wellness benefits of water in multiple new-to-the world products – including the iconic original WATER FLOSSER and THE ORIGINAL SHOWER MASSAGE® showerhead. Water Pik, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

For more information, visit waterpik.com. WATERPIK can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE Waterpik®

