Waterplan and Kurita Water Industries Forge Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Water Security

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterplan , the leading sustainability SaaS platform enabling enterprises to measure, respond to, and report water risks, is announcing a strategic partnership with Kurita Water Industries , a global leader in Water Treatment Solutions. This collaboration aims to empower Kurita's Japanese customers with the technology, water data, and insights to navigate the complex landscape of water risks, ensuring business continuity and regulatory compliance.

In an era where enterprises are increasingly experiencing financial losses due to water-related risks like scarcity, coupled with heightened scrutiny from investors and regulators demanding robust mitigation plans and transparency, effective water stewardship is becoming a key factor for long-term business sustainability. In Japan, this is reflected by the increasing number of large companies disclosing sustainability information to CDP Water Security and information disclosure in alignment with TCFD and TNFD.

"Our partnership with Kurita Water Industries reflects our commitment to empowering organizations with the information, expertise, and tools to mitigate water risks and ensure regulatory compliance. Together, we're forging a path towards enhanced water security, sustainable practices, and a future where businesses thrive amidst evolving environmental changes," said Jose Ignacio Galindo, CEO & Co-Founder.

This partnership combines Waterplan's scientific and technological expertise in quantifying how water risks, ranging across scarcity, quality, flood, reputational, infrastructure, and regulatory dimensions, can impact business continuity with Kurita's water treatment technologies to provide enterprises with a comprehensive approach to achieving water security.

"Waterplan and Kurita share a vision to support industries in mitigating water risk, improving their corporate value, and contributing towards the sustainability of society." Said Toru Masaoka, Manager of the Open Innovation Department at Kurita.

Key objectives of the Waterplan and Kurita partnership include:

Comprehensive Understanding of Water Risks and their Financial Impact: Waterplan's technology and data equip organizations with a holistic understanding of their water risk exposure and impact across operations and supply chains, allowing for strategic resource allocation to mitigate risks effectively. By consolidating multiple data sources—from satellite imagery to local catchment conditions, facility data, streamflow, and groundwater data—Waterplan streamlines risk assessment processes, facilitating informed decision-making and targeted risk management strategies.





Establishing an Effective Strategy and Attainable Water Targets: Waterplan and Kurita will assist organizations in establishing a water strategy that addresses the identified water risks, achievable region-specific water targets, and an associated implementation plan, factoring in environmental nuances and business requirements.



"Organizations will be able to take action on local water risks faster, with real results. With this partnership, we will help Japanese companies establish informed strategies to advance water security," said Nicolas Guerra-Mondragon, Head of Alliances and Strategic Accounts at Waterplan.





Compliance and Disclosure: Acknowledging the increasing importance of meeting water sustainability compliance and disclosure requirements, the partnership also streamlines reporting processes and supports companies to seamlessly navigate reporting frameworks and standards, such as TCFD, TNFD, and CDP.

By combining forces, Waterplan and Kurita aspire to set new standards in water sustainability practices, empower Japanese businesses to make informed decisions, and contribute to a more resilient and responsible water future.

