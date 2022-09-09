Waterproof Tapes Market worth $21.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterproof Tapes Market is projected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2022 to USD 21.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027, according to a new report by Waterproof Tapes Market. Growing demand from electrical & electronic and building & construction industries to increase the market of waterproof tapes.

Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment of the overall waterproof tapes market.

The major applications of waterproof tapes in the healthcare industry are surgical containers, monitoring electrodes, cover wounds, fix cover shields during surgeries, protecting abrasions, cuts, minor burns, blisters, and incisions. They are also used as initial bandage cover, general taping needs, and out-patient use. The tapes are also ideal for swimmers, patch tests, carriers for cutaneous transfer drugs, fixing ostomy bags, and transdermal systems.

China is the largest waterproof tapes market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The building and construction industry in China is expected to grow due to the implementation of new industry norms and promotional activities. Rising demand from new construction and renovation activities, government and private investment in residential and commercial projects, and rising consumer spending power are the prominent driving factors for the growth of the waterproof tapes market in China.

The key players profiled in the waterproof tapes market report are 3M (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), tesa SE (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), and Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany)

