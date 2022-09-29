Waterproofing Chemical Market is Expected to Generate a Revenue of USD 81.22 Billion Globally with Whopping CAGR of 12.70% by 2029

SYDNEY, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research Published Latest Global Waterproofing Chemical Market Study by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Waterproofing Chemical is the market research report that is promising and the way in which you anticipate. The research and analysis conducted in this report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of Global market research analysis. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. All these actions also have an effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. And not to mention, before giving it to the end users, all this information is assessed and validated by the market experts.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that waterproofing chemical market was valued at USD 31.21 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 81.22 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Market Insights:- Waterproofing Chemical Market

Waterproofing chemicals are specialised chemicals that prevent water from penetrating the building. General purpose waterproofing chemicals work by providing chemical or corrosion barrier properties to the product in order to increase the product's durability by preventing leakage. Prolonged exposure to water may result in accelerated ageing and significant damage to civil structures. Waterproofing chemicals are typically introduced during construction to maintain the structure's appearance and extend its life.

The global construction industry's rapid growth bodes well for the global waterproofing chemicals market. Waterproofing chemicals have a variety of applications, the most important of which is to protect buildings from seepage and leakage caused by water and moisture. The construction sector is on the rise globally as a result of rapidly increasing urbanisation and industrialization, which is expected to boost demand for waterproofing chemicals.

Some of the major players operating in waterproofing chemical market are:

Carlisle Companies Inc. (U.S.)

DOW (U.S.)

Firestone Building Products Company (U.S.)

SOPREMA Group ( France )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) MBCC Group ( Germany )

) Sika AG ( Switzerland )

) EverGuard TPO Walkway Roll (U.S.)

Johns Manville (U.S.)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (U.S

Fosroc, Inc. (U.K.)

GCP Applied Technologies, Inc., (U.S.)

Mapei S.p.A ( Italy )

) Renolit SE ( Germany )

Opportunity

The industry also aims to address public concerns about the manufacturing and use of waterproofing chemicals in order to mitigate the environmental consequences of past practises. One of the current trends in the waterproofing chemicals industry is increased compliance with international manufacturing standards. The waterproofing industry in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and Indonesia focuses on developing best industrial practises and implementing consumer standards similar to international ones. This is likely to aid the growth of the waterproofing chemicals industry.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Waterproofing Chemicals Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Industry Drivers:

The high prevalence of construction activities around the world is creating market demand

The primary driver of growth in the waterproofing chemicals market trends is rapid urbanization. Furthermore, rising construction activity is increasing demand for waterproofing chemicals in developing economies. One of the primary factors driving the demand for waterproofing chemicals is rising ground and surface water contamination. Furthermore, rising public awareness and the need to address the financial implications of maintaining ageing infrastructure are all important drivers of growth in the waterproofing chemicals Market.

Ongoing initiatives toward energy efficient and green buildings

Regulatory authorities intend to establish guidelines to reduce pollution levels while also creating a model that incentivizes energy efficient and green buildings. These types of initiatives are expected to increase demand for waterproofing chemicals. Initiatives taken by developing-country governments to provide basic infrastructure facilities such as concrete-based homes, access to proper roads, and a better irrigation network are expected to boost the infrastructure and industrial sectors, creating a demand for waterproofing chemicals.

Restraints

Fluctuating raw material prices, which are heavily reliant on petrochemical supply and demand, will limit the growth of the waterproofing chemical market during the forecast period.

This waterproofing chemical Industry report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the waterproofing chemical market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Impact and Current Market Scenario of Raw Material Shortage and Shipping Delays

Data Bridge Market Research offers a high-level analysis of the market and delivers information by keeping in account the impact and current market environment of raw material shortage and shipping delays. This translates into assessing strategic possibilities, creating effective action plans, and assisting businesses in making important decisions.

Apart from the standard report, we also offer in-depth analysis of the procurement level from forecasted shipping delays, distributor mapping by region, commodity analysis, production analysis, price mapping trends, sourcing, category performance analysis, supply chain risk management solutions, advanced benchmarking, and other services for procurement and strategic support.

Expected Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Pricing and Availability of Products

When economic activity slows, industries begin to suffer. The forecasted effects of the economic downturn on the pricing and accessibility of the products are taken into account in the market insight reports and intelligence services provided by DBMR. With this, our clients can typically keep one step ahead of their competitors, project their sales and revenue, and estimate their profit and loss expenditures.

Global Waterproofing Chemical Market Scope

Waterproofing chemical market segmentation on the basis of product, technology, application and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyses meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications

By Product

Polymer

Bitumen

Others

By Technology

Integral Systems

Preformed Membranes

Coatings & Liquid Applied Membrane Systems

By Application

Roofing & Walls

Waste & Water Management

Floors & Basements

Tunnel Liners

Others

By End user

Commercial

Residential

Industrial Infrastructure Development

Regional Analysis/Insights

Waterproofing chemical market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, technology, application and end-use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the waterproofing chemical Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

Asia-Pacific dominates the waterproofing chemical market because of the region's rapid industrialization, rising disposable income, and construction sector development. Latin America is expected to grow from 2022 to 2029 as a result of rising infrastructure investment and consumer concerns about safety and the environment.

