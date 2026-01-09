Waterproofing Membranes Market Forecasts: $32Bn by 2031, Says Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest insights from Mordor Intelligence, the global waterproofing membranes market value increasing from USD 23.36 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 24.63 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach nearly USD 32.11 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of approximately 5.45% during the forecast period.

Rising urban construction, stricter building energy regulations, and large-scale infrastructure upgrades are driving consistent demand across residential, commercial, and public projects. Since waterproofing is essential for protecting structures from water damage, demand remains resilient even during economic slowdowns. Trends such as modular buildings, metro rail expansion, and green roofing are shifting usage patterns, while faster-to-install liquid-applied systems are gaining preference.

Emerging Developments & Trends

Expansion of Metro and Tunnel Networks

The rapid development of underground transport infrastructure is increasing the need for heavy-duty waterproofing designed to handle pressure, movement, and long service lives. Such projects favor proven membrane technologies backed by technical support and long-term warranties, helping suppliers build stable, service-driven revenue streams.

Rising Adoption of Green Roof Programs

Incentives promoting vegetated roofs are creating new opportunities for specialized waterproofing solutions. These applications require membranes that can withstand constant moisture, root growth, and complex roof designs. As a result, flexible and chemically resistant systems are gaining traction, offering suppliers better margins and scope for innovation.

Accelerated City Growth and Infrastructure Expansion

Fast-growing cities are driving stronger demand for advanced waterproofing as underground transport systems, high-rise complexes, and mixed-use developments expand. Large public projects increasingly specify durable, multi-layer membrane systems to protect below-ground structures, where long-term performance and safety are critical. Extended project lifecycles and maintenance obligations further push developers toward high-quality solutions.

For a full breakdown of waterproofing membranes market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report

Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmentation Overview:

By Product Type

Cold liquid applied

Hot liquid applied

Fully adhered sheet

Loose-laid sheet

By End-Use Sector

Commercial

Industrial and institutional

Infrastructure

Residential

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

Canada

Mexico

United States

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

Spain

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific region continues to lead demand, driven by large-scale transport networks, urban development programs, and ongoing building upgrades across major economies. Infrastructure expansion and city modernization keep membrane consumption strong, while rehabilitation projects in developed markets and rapid industrial growth in Southeast Asia add further momentum.

In South America, steady progress in flood management and urban redevelopment supports market expansion despite economic fluctuations. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa show gradual improvement as investments in housing, tourism, and public infrastructure continue to roll out across the region.

Explore Competitive Landscape Details:

Waterproofing Membranes Companies:

The company profiles section provides a comprehensive overview of all participants in the industry:

Ardex Group

Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd.

Holcim

Hongyuan Waterproof Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Johns Manville

Keshun Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd.

Kingspan Group

MAPEI S.p.A.

Minerals Technologies Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Saint-Gobain

Sika AG

SOPREMA Group

Standard Industries Inc.

Thermax Limited

