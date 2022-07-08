Waterproofing Membranes Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 43.0 Bn by 2031, States TMR Study

Surge in the number of construction projects globally is generating profitable prospects in the waterproofing membranes market

The presence of sturdy construction industry in Asia Pacific makes it fastest growing market region

WILMINGTON, Del., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global waterproofing membranes market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, as per a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Waterproofing assists in providing a building protection from different types of water damages and helps in avoiding further repair work pertaining to the structure, notes a TMR report on the waterproofing membranes market. Waterproofing membranes are gaining impetus in the construction industry owing to their ability to offer dependable protection against climatic conditions and condensation.

The competition landscape of the global waterproofing membranes market. Hence, players are focusing on the use of different business expansion strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product innovations in order to stay ahead of the competition.

Liquid-applied membranes and sheet-based membranes are some of the key types of waterproofing membrane available in the market. Of them, the demand for liquid-applied membranes is being increasing in the construction industry as it cures in the air to form a joint-free, seamless membrane, notes a TMR report on the waterproofing membranes market. Moreover the application procedure of the liquid waterproofing is requires less time. As a result, the market players are expected to gain sizable growth prospects during the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of the liquid waterproofing membranes.

Waterproofing Membranes Market: Key Findings

Waterproofing membranes are being increasingly utilized in building foundations owing to their water repellant properties. The waterproofing membranes market is being driven by a rise in the application of elastomeric waterproofing membranes in building structures, roofing and walls, landfills and tunnel liners, and water and waste management. The report by TMR notes that the global waterproofing membranes market is projected to gain a value of US$ 43.0 Bn by 2031.

Players in the waterproofing membranes market are increasing investments in R&Ds in order to develop next-gen, sustainable, high-quality, and eco-friendly waterproofing membrane material that can reduce the maintenance and utility expenses. Moreover, several companies in the global waterproofing membranes market are investing heavily to develop energy-efficient construction materials and decrease the environmental impacts. These are some of the waterproofing membrane market growth factors, notes a TMR study.

Waterproofing Membranes Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the use of waterproofing membranes in different infrastructure applications is propelling the waterproofing membranes market

Rise in the adoption of sustainable waterproofing membranes in order to fulfill environment and energy regulations is estimated to help in the market growth

Players are estimated to observe a surge in the use of waterproofing membrane for roof

Waterproofing Membranes Market: Regional Analysis

The waterproofing membranes market in Europe is projected to maintain leading positon during the forecast period owing to a surge in the construction activities and increase in the use of waterproofing membranes in bridges, highways, and water treatment plants in the region

The Asia Pacific waterproofing membranes market is prognosticated to expand at prominent pace in the upcoming years due to rise in the infrastructure development activities in many emerging economies such as India

Waterproofing Membranes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

BASF SE

Fosroc International Ltd

Carlisle Companies Inc.

GAF Materials Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Solmax

SIKA AG

Maris Polymers

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co.KG

Alchimica Building Chemicals

Soprema Group

CICO Technologies Limited

Johns Manville

Kemper System America, Inc.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmentation

Material

Bitumen

Thermoplastic Olefin (TPO)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Others (including Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Type

Liquid-applied Membranes

Sheet-based Membranes

Application

Roofing & Walls

Building Structures

Water & Waste Management

Landfill & Tunnel Liners

Others (including Bridges & Highways and Marines)

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

