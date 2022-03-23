Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Worth $40.2 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global waterproofing membranes market size is likely to reach USD 40.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. Growing advancement in infrastructure and construction activities coupled with a rise in demand for wastewater and water management is expected to drive the market. Biomembranes are expected to witness a high adoption trend in the coming future owing to the increasing product demand in green-building construction. In addition, government support to replace old buildings with new ones is opening new growth avenues for the construction industry, which, in turn, is adding growth to the market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The liquid applied membranes segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, on account of its thermal-reflective properties for any exterior surface application.

The polyurethane liquid applied waterproofing membrane segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.8% in terms of revenue during the forecast period, owing to seamless finish and easy and fast installation procedure.

The roofing application segment accounted for 2,281.1 million square meters in 2021, owing to its high exposure to changing climatic conditions and leakages across residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.

In Asia Pacific , the market is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing investment in residential and commercial construction due to rapid industrialization and growing population.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Growth & Trends

The market is highly dependent upon the dynamic of the raw material supply chain. Although all types of products including cementitious, bituminous, polyurethane, and others are used for manufacturing waterproofing membranes, cementitious liquid applied membrane and bituminous sheet membranes are the most commonly used waterproofing membrane in the market. The industry exhibits several mature players controlling the significant market share. However, increasing competition from a large number of small and local manufacturers from Asia Pacific is expected to increase the market competition. The market players put high stress on using sustainable raw materials to ensure an environmentally friendly image to their clients.

Waterproofing Membranes Market Segmentation

Waterproofing Membranes Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Liquid Applied Membranes

Cementitious



Bituminous



Polyurethane



Acrylic



Other

Sheet Membranes

Bituminous



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)



Other

Waterproofing Membranes Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Roofing

Walls

Building Structure

Tunnel & Landfills

Other

Waterproofing Membranes Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Waterproofing Membranes Market

BASF SE

Kemper System America, Inc.

GAF Materials Corporation

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

CICO Technologies Ltd.

Fosroc Ltd.

DuPont

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.