Waterproofing Membranes Market to Hit USD 14 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterproofing Membranes Market revenue is projected to exceed US$ 14 billion by 2026, says the latest report by Global Market Insights, Inc. The booming building & construction sector along with rising government investment in infrastructure development should drive industry growth.

Consumers are increasingly aware of the various advantages of waterproofing membranes such as reduced maintenance costs and risk of structural disintegration which should create various opportunities for the market. There is a significant expansion of the manufacturing sector which has increased the demand for water management and wastewater treatment activities which is the primary contributing factor for waterproofing membranes market growth.

Some major findings of the waterproofing membranes market report include:

The market demand for polymer modified cementitious membranes is increasing globally pertaining to several benefits such as excellent resistance to long-term wear, high load-bearing capacity, scratch resistance, and high permeability to water vapor.



The growing investment in Asia Pacific infrastructure sector along with increasing consumer spending on construction activities and rising urbanization is driving the market.



infrastructure sector along with increasing consumer spending on construction activities and rising urbanization is driving the market. The growing requirement of industrial infrastructure and building renovation trends in Latin American countries including Brazil & Argentina is expected to boost industry growth.



& is expected to boost industry growth. DuPont, Covestro, Fosroc, Pidilite, Dow Chemicals, CICO technologies and W.R. Meadows are among the market leaders operating in the global waterproofing membranes market.



Market players are engaged in technological innovations to develop new products which should accelerate market share

The effectiveness and water retarding properties of waterproofing membranes depend on the raw materials used to produce them and the efficiency of the installation process. Poor onsite practices during the installation process, a lack of quality control or lack of contractor expertise may lead to low product performance or durability. Moreover, improper substrate preparation leading to the presence of excessive moisture or hydrostatic pressure may cause poor adhesion or low-quality membrane application which limits the waterproofing membrane industry expansion.

Bituminous waterproofing membranes find extensive usage in waterproofing basements, bridges, below-ground structures and roofs which should boost market growth. Waterproofing membranes offer safe installation, speedy application, homogeneity, strong reinforcement, high fire ratings and improved flexibility. The global roofing materials market size surpassed USD 115 billion in 2018 owing to rising demand for sustainable construction practices which should create market opportunities.

Waterproofing membranes are widely used in various water treatment applications such as sewers, spillways, manholes, treatment & settlement tanks, scraper blades and inlets which should augment market share. Growing requirements for wastewater treatment from the booming oil & gas and power sectors should accelerate the North America waterproofing membranes market growth. These membranes are designed to deal with various stresses in wastewater tanks such as varying liquid levels, aggressive microclimates in sealed tanks, environmental effects and fluctuating contamination level.

Waterproofing membranes are essential to prevent water penetration in walls thus protecting the finished spaces and structural elements of the buildings. They are flexible, lightweight, water-resistant, wind tight and ideal for walls in various frames such as metal, masonry, & timber frames which is driving the market. Waterproofing membranes prevent water ingress in basement or cellar walls and channels water to a suitable sump pump or drainage system which should promote market growth.

Several waterproofing membranes manufacturers are focusing on strategic acquisitions to expand their geographic distribution capabilities, improve technological expertise and broaden product portfolio. Market leaders are introducing new products with improved features to attract new customers. Market players are also engaging in strategic collaborations to improve their customer offering and develop new products that should create new opportunities for the market.

