Waters Agricultural Laboratories Inc acquires a license of BeCrop©

CAMILLA, Ga., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Agricultural Laboratories Inc announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Biome Makers Inc. to market the Biome Makers´ soil biology test BeCrop®. The agreement includes a license to operate a wet lab analytical platform to process soil microbiome samples in Waters Ag Lab´ facilities under BeCrop®, the Operational Standard for biological analysis.

Since 1976, Waters Agricultural Laboratories Inc has offered superior agronomic services, combining the latest technology and software with the best equipment, personnel and experience to deliver real, measurable results for today's growers. The announced agreement allows Waters Ag Labs to expand the scope of existing services and to support the growing number of farmers demanding biological analytics to make sound agronomic decisions on the management practices and solutions to improve yield, soil health and farming sustainability.

This is the first licensing agreement that Biome Makers has signed in the United States after success in Europe and Central America. This strategy is a clear signal of the global ambition of the Silicon Valley startup in achieving best possible turnaround time and accessibility to the BeCrop® biological tests worldwide. "The partnership with Waters Ag Labs is an excellent opportunity to bring BeCrop® soil biological tests closer to Eastern United States farmers. They are an innovative partner with an excellent customer service. "said Adrian Ferrero, CEO of Biome Makers Inc.

The agreement comes at an exciting moment for the Californian Startup, especially after successful demonstration of the first artificial intelligence-based system that combines soil microbiome and environmental data to determine the most suitable product application to optimize yield and soil health.

Waters Ag Labs will continue working to mitigate climate change by realigning traditional farming practices with today's technological breakthroughs.

About Waters Agricultural Laboratories Inc

Waters Agricultural Laboratories Inc is one of the largest and well-equipped privately owned laboratories in the nation. Waters Ag Labs operates four fully staffed locations spread throughout the southeastern United States and is known for fastback turnaround time and excellent customer service. Established in 1976, Waters Ag Labs specializes in providing superior services with quality results in order to facilitate sound agronomic decisions.

About Biome Makers

Biome Makers has become a world leader in the development of soil microbiome analysis, harnessing DNA sequencing and machine learning technologies to ensure the revitalization of sustainable practices in the global agricultural community. BeCrop® and Gheom® solutions are a unique set of tools to connect soil biology to decision-making processes in agriculture, based on functional analysis of soil microorganisms (bacteria and fungi). Biome Makers has two processing labs - one in the US (California) and one in the EU (Spain) and has been recognized globally by many institutions and companies alike. Today 900 farmers, 75 ag-input manufacturers and 140 research institutions/laboratories benefit from Biome Makers' analytical tools in more than 35 countries.

For more information: [email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Biome Makers

