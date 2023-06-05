Waters Boosts Resolution and Triples Scan Speed of SELECT SERIES MRT for Metabolomics and MS Imaging

News provided by

Waters Corporation

05 Jun, 2023, 15:47 ET

News Summary:

  • New resolution enhancement mode (REM) for Waters' multi-reflecting time-of-flight (MRT) mass spectrometer leads to greater specificity and higher sample throughput for metabolomics UPLC™-MS/MS and MS imaging studies.
  • Waters' MRT System is the only commercially available instrument capable of 300,000 full width half maximum (FWHM) resolution, a 3X faster scan rate and parts-per-billion mass accuracy.i
  • Identifies molecules more accurately and reduces false positives leading to faster completion of metabolomics and MS imaging studies.

HOUSTON, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced new updates to its SELECT SERIES™ MRT System that increases its specificity and utility for UPLC-MS/MS metabolomics and drug discovery applications and for mass spectrometry imaging experiments. The MRT System now offers 50% higher resolution, making it capable of 300,000 FWHM resolution, a 3X faster scan rate, and parts-per-billion mass accuracy.

Continue Reading
New resolution enhancement mode (REM) for Waters’ multi-reflecting time-of-flight (MRT) mass spectrometer leads to greater specificity and higher sample throughput for metabolomics UPLC™-MS/MS and MS imaging studies
New resolution enhancement mode (REM) for Waters’ multi-reflecting time-of-flight (MRT) mass spectrometer leads to greater specificity and higher sample throughput for metabolomics UPLC™-MS/MS and MS imaging studies

These MRT System enhancements are designed to help research scientists unambiguously identify analytes of interest in samples of blood, urine, and tissue contributing to a greater understanding of molecules and their mechanisms of action in numerous scientific fields. It is compatible with numerous MS imaging sources including DESI and MALDI, and generates crystal-clear, high-resolution images without compromising mass spectral resolution or accuracy.

"Research scientists can generate higher quality data in less time with the new enhancements to the SELECT SERIES MRT System," said Stephen Smith, Vice President, Discovery & Development, Waters Corporation. "Faster scanning of UPLC peaks and a doubling of the flight time that ions spend in the analyzer, means our customers can identify with greater certainty which molecules are represented by which mass spectral peaks. This key information is invaluable if it means their research translates into the clinic faster or into higher success rates for promising new drug candidates."

Professor Simona Francese is one of Sheffield-Hallam University's principal investigators whose team's breast cancer proof of concept study in Nature Scientific Reports recently drew national and international media attention. She's eager to investigate how the MRT Systems, which the University's Centre for Mass Spectrometry Imaging recently acquired, can accelerate her research.

"The MRT System's sensitivity, mass accuracy, and resolution gives me considerable hope that it will make a crucial difference with both our forensic and clinical diagnostic research," says Prof. Francese. "We anticipate the instruments will take our 3D cell culture, disease mechanism, and drug distribution collaborative studies to new heights."

The new resolution enhancement mode is available as an optional upgrade to currently installed and new SELECT SERIES MRT Systems.

Additional Resources

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for over 60 years. With more than 8,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters, UPLC, and SELECT SERIES are trademarks of Waters Corporation.

Waters Contact:

Brian J. Murphy
PR Manager, Corporate Communications
Waters Corporation
[email protected]
+1 508-482-2614





i Waters SELECT SERIES MRT mass resolution >300k FWHM @ m/z 785 and independent of scan time; highest resolution achieved irrespective of scan rate.

SOURCE Waters Corporation

Also from this source

Waters Takes Targeted, Quantitative Imaging to the Next Level with New DESI Source for the Xevo TQ Absolute System

Waters y Sartorius amplían su colaboración

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.