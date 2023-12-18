Waters Corporation Board of Directors Named 2024 Public Company Board of the Year by National Association of Corporate Directors New England Chapter

MILFORD, Mass., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) today announced that its Board of Directors has been named 2024 "Public Company Board of the Year" by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) New England Chapter. This award recognizes exceptional corporate knowledge, leadership, and governance of directors in New England.

Waters Chairman Dr. Flemming Ornskov and Dr. Udit Batra, Waters President and CEO will accept the award on behalf of the company at the NACD New England Chapter's 16th annual celebration being held on April 24, 2024, at the Seaport Hotel in Boston.

"We are proud of the Waters board, which comprises leaders with diverse backgrounds and the skills and expertise we need to drive shareholder value creation," said Dr. Flemming Ornskov, Waters Corporation Chairman of the Board. "Equally as important, we have added new board members who bring fresh perspectives as we evolve our company and governance practices to ensure we remain well positioned for our next phase of growth." 

Dr. Udit Batra, Waters President and CEO, commented, "We are fortunate to have the experience and expertise of our board members who have guided us through our transformation, supported capital allocation to drive our growth, and they have been pivotal in helping the company navigate today's complex challenges."

NACDNE Board Chair Beth Boland, former chair of the of the Securities Enforcement and Litigation Group at Foley & Lardner LLP, said: "We chose to honor the board at Waters this year because of its members' clear and collective alignment of values to the company's mission to 'leave the world better than they found it.' The Waters board demonstrates this through transparency and good governance, as well as its commitment to diversity and fresh perspectives that inform its strategic guidance."

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for over 60 years. With approximately 8,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

About NACD New England

The NACD New England Chapter is part of the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential. As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today. NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.

