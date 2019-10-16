Waters Corporation Invests in Customer Experience with Adoption of Salesforce CRM Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Waters Corporation, the world's leading specialty measurement company, has selected Salesforce to expand and deepen its customer relationship building resources, scale its offerings globally and accelerate its customers' ability to enhance human health and well-being.

For over 60 years, Waters has been committed to designing, innovating and manufacturing specialty measurement technologies that enable customer success in life, materials and food science. Because of the advanced nature of their instruments and software, more than half of Waters' employees are in sales and service, working closely with customers to set up, calibrate and deploy technologies in labs worldwide. To build deeper customer relationships, provide superior service and scale internationally, the company selected Salesforce as its global CRM platform.

In order to get its lab instruments and measurement software in the hands of the buyer, Waters needed a cloud-based CRM that could foster collaboration globally and scale across offices in 35 countries and 15 manufacturing facilities. Using Salesforce, Waters' employees can see insights and recommendations based on previously closed deals and buying patterns to better tailor offerings to customers and shorten sales cycles. With Salesforce, Waters' sales and service teams will get a 360-degree view of each customer. Salesforce will also empower Waters' highly-specialized sales representatives to spend less time in their CRM and more time interacting with their customers.

"From the earliest days, Waters has always put a premium on our relationships with customers. It is part of our culture instilled by Jim Waters himself, who could often be seen working shoulder-to-shoulder with customers," said Mike Harrington, Senior Vice President of Global Markets at Waters Corporation. "Adoption of Salesforce's CRM solution is a modern expansion of our customer-centric culture. While collaboration at the customers' benches will continue, we expect our new CRM capabilities will deepen our understanding of and effectiveness in meeting the individual needs of our customers worldwide."

"The health and life sciences industry is constantly innovating and it's critical for those paving the way to have leading technology enabling the work they do," said Dr. Ashwini Zenooz, SVP and GM of Global Health and Life Sciences at Salesforce. "We're excited to partner with Waters, so their end users are better enabled to solve complex challenges."

Waters Corporation is using Salesforce Sales Cloud Einstein, Service Cloud and Einstein Analytics.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation, the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With approximately 7,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com .

SOURCE Salesforce

Related Links

https://www.salesforce.com/

