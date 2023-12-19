Waters Corporation Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the Third Consecutive Year

Waters Corporation

19 Dec, 2023, 07:30 ET

MILFORD, Mass., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) announced it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) for the third consecutive year, based on the strength of its enterprise-wide ESG practices. The DJSI is informed by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices.

"We are honored that Waters has once again been named to the DJSI and for being recognized for the active commitment we demonstrate to leave the world better than we found it," said Dr. Udit Batra, President and CEO, Waters Corporation. "Waters is making measurable progress towards reducing emissions, increasing renewable energy, and aligning with recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). I am perhaps most proud of our innovative Waters Student Academy STEM education programming for historically underrepresented students, which directly impacts cultivating more diverse representation in science-related professions."

Inclusion in the DJSI places Waters among the top publicly traded companies in North America that lead the field in sustainability. It is based on completion of an annual evaluation of sustainability practices via the S&P Global CSA, that covers over 13,000 companies from around the world that are assessed on sustainability criteria that are both industry-specific and financially material. Waters received a score of "very high" and beat the industry averages in all three categories of: Environmental, Social, and Governance and Economic.

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for more than 60 years. With approximately 8,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters is a trademark of Waters Technologies Corporation.

