Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Sales of $637 million at the high-end of guidance, declined 7% as reported and 9% in organic constant curren cy

GAAP EPS of $1.72 ; earnings well above guidance, with non-GAAP EPS of $2.21

Operational excellence drove gross margin expansion of 40 basis points and adjusted operating margin expansion of 20 basis points

Strong operating cash flow generation at $263 million ; free cash flow of $234 million was 37% of sales

Full-year guidance maintained at -0.5% to +1.5% organic constant currency sales growth and non-GAAP EPS of $11.75 to $12.05

First Quarter 2024

MILFORD, Mass., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

Sales for the first quarter of 2024 were $637 million, a decrease of 7% as reported, compared to sales of $685 million for the first quarter of 2023. Currency translation decreased sales by 1%, while the impact of acquisitions increased sales by 3%.

On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.72, compared to $2.38 for the first quarter of 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS was $2.21, compared to $2.49 for the first quarter of 2023. This includes a headwind of approximately 4% due to unfavorable foreign exchange.

"Our first quarter revenues were at the high end of our guidance as our team continues to execute well," said Dr. Udit Batra, President & CEO, Waters Corporation. "The margin expansion we delivered reflects the strength of our operational performance, especially when considering current volume and foreign exchange headwinds."

Dr. Batra continued, "With our steady stream of innovative new products and focus on higher growth areas, we are well-positioned in our attractive end-markets."

Other Highlights

During the first quarter of 2024, sales into the pharmaceutical market decreased 3% as reported and 6% in organic constant currency, sales into the industrial market decreased 7% as reported and in organic constant currency, and sales into the academic and government market decreased 25% as reported and 30% in organic constant currency.

During the quarter, instrument system sales decreased 20% as reported and 25% in organic constant currency, while recurring revenues, which represent the combination of service and precision chemistries, increased 3% as reported and in organic constant currency.

Geographically, sales in Asia during the quarter decreased 18% as reported and 16% in organic constant currency. Sales in the Americas decreased 2% as reported and 8% in organic constant currency. Sales in Europe increased 2% as reported and decreased 3% in organic constant currency.

Unless otherwise noted, sales growth and decline percentages are presented on an as-reported basis. A description and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results appear in the tables below and can be found on the Company's website www.waters.com in the Investor Relations section.

Full-Year and Second Quarter 2024 Financial Guidance

Full-Year 2024 Financial Guidance

The Company continues to expect full-year 2024 organic constant currency sales growth to be in the range of -0.5% to +1.5%. Currency translation is expected to decrease full-year sales growth by slightly less than 1%. M&A contribution from the Wyatt transaction covering the first four-and-a-half months of the year is expected to increase full-year reported sales growth by slightly over 1%. The resulting full-year 2024 reported sales growth is expected in the range of 0.0% to +2.0%.

The Company expects full-year 2024 non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $11.75 to $12.05, which includes an estimated headwind of approximately 2% due to unfavorable foreign exchange.

Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the full year.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Guidance

The Company expects second quarter 2024 organic constant currency sales growth to be in the range of -6.0% to -4.0%. Currency translation is expected to decrease second quarter sales growth by approximately 2%. M&A contribution from the Wyatt transaction covering the first-month-and-a-half of the quarter is expected to increase second quarter reported sales growth by approximately 1.5%. The resulting second quarter 2024 reported sales growth is expected in the range of -6.5% to -4.5%.

The Company expects second quarter 2024 non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $2.50 to $2.60, which includes an estimated headwind of approximately 4% due to unfavorable foreign exchange.

Please refer to the tables below for a reconciliation of the projected GAAP to non-GAAP financial outlook for the second quarter.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for more than 65 years. With approximately 7,700 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.waters.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures, such as organic constant currency growth rates, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share and free cash flow, among others, which are considered "non-GAAP" financial measures under applicable U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release adjust for specified items that can be highly variable or difficult to predict. The Company generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate management's financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of the Company's historical operating results, comparison to competitors' operating results and determination of management incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company's business. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company's reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.

Cautionary Statement

This release contains "forward-looking" statements regarding future results and events. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "feels", "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "suggests", "appears", "estimates", "projects" and similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual future results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements within this release for a variety of reasons, including and without limitation, risks related to, and expectations or ability to realize commercial success of the Wyatt transaction; the impact of this transaction on the Company's business, anticipated progress on Waters' research programs, development of new analytical instruments and associated software or consumables, manufacturing development and capabilities; the increased indebtedness of the Company as a result of the Wyatt transaction, the repayment of which could impact the Company's future results, market prospects for its products and sales and earnings guidance; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations potentially affecting translation of the Company's future non-U.S. operating results, particularly when a foreign currency weakens against the U.S. dollar; current global economic, sovereign and political conditions and uncertainties, including the effect of new or proposed tariff or trade regulations as well as other new or changed domestic and foreign laws, regulations and policies; changes in inflation and interest rates; the impacts and costs of war, in particular as a result of the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East, and the possibility of further escalation resulting in new geopolitical and regulatory instability; the Chinese government's ongoing tightening of restrictions on procurement by government-funded customers; the Company's ability to access capital, maintain liquidity and service the Company's debt in volatile market conditions; risks related to the effects of any pandemic on our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects; changes in timing and demand for the Company's products among the Company's customers and various market sectors, particularly as a result of fluctuations in their expenditures or ability to obtain funding; the ability to realize the expected benefits related to the Company's various cost-saving initiatives, including workforce reductions and organizational restructurings; the introduction of competing products by other companies and loss of market share, as well as pressures on prices from competitors and/or customers; changes in the competitive landscape as a result of changes in ownership, mergers and continued consolidation among the Company's competitors; regulatory, economic and competitive obstacles to new product introductions; lack of acceptance of new products and inability to grow organically through innovation; rapidly changing technology and product obsolescence; risks associated with previous or future acquisitions, strategic investments, joint ventures and divestitures, including risks associated with achieving the anticipated financial results and operational synergies; contingent purchase price payments and expansion of our business into new or developing markets; risks associated with unexpected disruptions in operations; failure to adequately protect the Company's intellectual property, infringement of intellectual property rights of third parties and inability to obtain licenses on commercially reasonable terms; the Company's ability to acquire adequate sources of supply and its reliance on outside contractors for certain components and modules, as well as disruptions to its supply chain; risks associated with third-party sales intermediaries and resellers; the impact and costs of changes in statutory or contractual tax rates in jurisdictions in which the Company operates as well as shifts in taxable income among jurisdictions with different effective tax rates, the outcome of ongoing and future tax examinations and changes in legislation affecting the Company's effective tax rate; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified employees and management personnel; risks associated with cybersecurity and technology, including attempts by third parties to defeat the security measures of the Company and its third-party partners; increased regulatory burdens as the Company's business evolves, especially with respect to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, among others, and in connection with government contracts; regulatory, environmental and logistical obstacles affecting the distribution of the Company's products, completion of purchase order documentation and the ability of customers to obtain letters of credit or other financing alternatives; risks associated with litigation and other legal and regulatory proceedings; and the impact and costs incurred from changes in accounting principles and practices. Such factors and others are discussed more fully in the sections entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which discussions are incorporated by reference in this release, as updated by the Company's future filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release represent the Company's estimates or views as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates or views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

March 30, 2024

April 1, 2023







Net sales $ 636,839

$ 684,674







Costs and operating expenses:





Cost of sales 261,786

284,380 Selling and administrative expenses 174,536

181,956 Research and development expenses 44,595

42,691 Purchased intangibles amortization 11,834

1,479 Litigation provision 10,242

-







Operating income 133,846

174,168







Other income, net 2,259

1,388 Interest expense, net (21,249)

(10,383)







Income from operations before income taxes 114,856

165,173







Provision for income taxes 12,660

24,250







Net income $ 102,196

$ 140,923















Net income per basic common share $ 1.73

$ 2.39







Weighted-average number of basic common shares 59,232

59,023















Net income per diluted common share $ 1.72

$ 2.38







Weighted-average number of diluted common shares and equivalents 59,431

59,317













































Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Sales by Operating Segments, Products & Services, Geography and Markets Three Months Ended March 30, 2024 and April 1, 2023 (In thousands)



































Organic

































Constant









Three Months Ended

Percent

Impact of

Impact of

Currency









March 30, 2024

April 1, 2023

Change

Currency

Acquisitions

Growth Rate (a)



































NET SALES - OPERATING SEGMENTS



























































Waters





$ 561,899

$ 602,075

(7 %)

(1 %)

4 %

(10 %) TA









74,940



82,599

(9 %)

(1 %)

0 %

(9 %)



































Total





$ 636,839

$ 684,674

(7 %)

(1 %)

3 %

(9 %)







































































NET SALES - PRODUCTS & SERVICES































































Instruments



$ 241,944

$ 302,942

(20 %)

0 %

5 %

(25 %)



































Service







260,688



248,217

5 %

(1 %)

2 %

4 % Chemistry





134,207



133,515

1 %

(1 %)

0 %

2 % Total Recurring





394,895



381,732

3 %

(1 %)

2 %

3 %



































Total





$ 636,839

$ 684,674

(7 %)

(1 %)

3 %

(9 %)







































































NET SALES - GEOGRAPHY































































Asia







$ 207,559

$ 253,081

(18 %)

(3 %)

1 %

(16 %) Americas







241,171



246,421

(2 %)

0 %

6 %

(8 %) Europe







188,109



185,172

2 %

2 %

2 %

(3 %)



































Total





$ 636,839

$ 684,674

(7 %)

(1 %)

3 %

(9 %)







































































NET SALES - MARKETS

































































Pharmaceutical



$ 374,207

$ 384,898

(3 %)

(1 %)

4 %

(6 %) Industrial







195,334



209,650

(7 %)

(1 %)

1 %

(7 %) Academic & Government





67,298



90,126

(25 %)

2 %

3 %

(30 %)



































Total





$ 636,839

$ 684,674

(7 %)

(1 %)

3 %

(9 %)











































































































(a)

The Company believes that referring to comparable organic constant currency growth rates is a useful way to evaluate the underlying performance of Waters Corporation's net sales. Organic constant currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period and excluding the impact of acquisitions made within twelve months of the acquisition close date. See description of non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financials Three Months Ended March 30, 2024 and April 1, 2023 (In thousands, except per share data)



































































































Income from

























































Operations



























Selling &



Research &









Operating









before



Provision for









Diluted









Administrative



Development



Operating



Income



Other



Income



Income



Net



Earnings









Expenses(a)



Expenses



Income



Percentage



Income



Taxes



Taxes



Income



per Share Three Months Ended March 30, 2024





















































GAAP

$ 196,612

$ 44,595

$ 133,846



21.0 %

$ 2,259

$ 114,856

$ 12,660

$ 102,196

$ 1.72 Adjustments:























































Purchased intangibles amortization (b)



(11,834)



-



11,834



1.9 %



-



11,834



2,832



9,002



0.15

Litigation provision (c)



(10,242)



-



10,242



1.6 %



-



10,242



2,458



7,784



0.13

Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)



(8,347)



-



8,347



1.3 %



-



8,347



2,055



6,292



0.11

Retention bonus obligation (f)



(5,725)



(1,909)



7,634



1.2 %



-



7,634



1,832



5,802



0.10 Adjusted Non-GAAP

$ 160,464

$ 42,686

$ 171,903



27.0 %

$ 2,259

$ 152,913

$ 21,837

$ 131,076

$ 2.21



























































Three Months Ended April 1, 2023





















































GAAP

$ 183,435

$ 42,691

$ 174,168



25.4 %

$ 1,388

$ 165,173

$ 24,250

$ 140,923

$ 2.38 Adjustments:























































Purchased intangibles amortization (b)



(1,479)



-



1,479



0.2 %



-



1,479



335



1,144



0.02

Restructuring costs and certain other items (d)



405



-



(405)



(0.1 %)



-



(405)



256



(661)



(0.01)

Acquisition related costs (e)



(8,342)



-



8,342



1.2 %



-



8,342



2,002



6,340



0.11 Adjusted Non-GAAP

$ 174,019

$ 42,691

$ 183,584



26.8 %

$ 1,388

$ 174,589

$ 26,843

$ 147,746

$ 2.49





























































(a) Selling & administrative expenses include purchased intangibles amortization. (b) The purchased intangibles amortization, a non-cash expense, was excluded to be consistent with how management evaluates the performance of its core business against historical operating results and the operating results of competitors over periods of time. (c) Litigation provisions and settlement gains were excluded as these items are isolated, unpredictable and not expected to recur regularly. (d) Restructuring costs and certain other items were excluded as the Company believes that the cost to consolidate operations, reduce overhead, and certain other income or expense items are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses of a specific function or geographic location of the Company. (e) Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred, such as advisory, legal, accounting, tax, valuation, and other professional fees. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses. (f) In connection with the Wyatt acquisition, the Company started to recognize a two-year retention bonus obligation that is contingent upon the employee's providing future service and continued employment with Waters. The Company believes that these costs are not normal and do not represent future ongoing business expenses.

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Preliminary Condensed Unclassified Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands and unaudited)

























































March 30, 2024

December 31, 2023















Cash, cash equivalents and investments



$ 338,213

$ 395,974 Accounts receivable





626,329

702,168 Inventories







538,634

516,236 Property, plant and equipment, net



633,594

639,073 Intangible assets, net





611,147

629,187 Goodwill







1,297,826

1,305,446 Other assets







463,221

438,770 Total assets







$ 4,508,964

$ 4,626,854































Notes payable and debt





$ 2,055,761

$ 2,355,513 Other liabilities







1,196,678

1,121,000 Total liabilities





3,252,439

3,476,513















Total stockholders' equity





1,256,525

1,150,341 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 4,508,964

$ 4,626,854

Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Preliminary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three Months Ended March 30, 2024 and April 1, 2023 (In thousands and unaudited)





















Three Months Ended







March 30, 2024

April 1, 2023









Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income $ 102,196

$ 140,923

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net











cash provided by operating activities:









Stock-based compensation 10,913

12,805



Depreciation and amortization 48,514

31,154



Change in operating assets and liabilities and other, net 101,247

11,869





Net cash provided by operating activities 262,870

196,751













Cash flows from investing activities:







Additions to property, plant, equipment











and software capitalization (28,655)

(34,390)

Investments in unaffiliated companies (1,064)

-

Net change in investments (25)

(16)





Net cash used in investing activities (29,744)

(34,406)













Cash flows from financing activities:







Net change in debt (300,000)

(94,960)

Proceeds from stock plans 13,932

2,378

Purchases of treasury shares (13,089)

(69,505)

Other cash flow from financing activities, net 6,981

2,876





Net cash used in financing activities (292,176)

(159,211)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,264

2,407





(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (57,786)

5,541













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 395,076

480,529





Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 337,290

$ 486,070























































Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (a)









































Net cash provided by operating activities - GAAP $ 262,870

$ 196,751















Adjustments:









Additions to property, plant, equipment











and software capitalization (28,655)

(34,390)



Litigation settlements received, net (375)

(375)



Major facility renovations -

4,466 Free Cash Flow - Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 233,840

$ 166,452





























(a) The Company defines free cash flow as net cash flow from operations accounted for under GAAP less capital expenditures and software capitalizations plus or minus any unusual and non recurring items. Free cash flow is not a GAAP measurement and may not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies.























Waters Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Projected GAAP to Adjusted Non-GAAP Financial Outlook

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







June 29, 2024

December 31, 2024









Range





Range



Projected Sales







































Organic constant currency sales growth rate (a) (6.0 %) - (4.0 %)

(0.5 %) - 1.5 %

Impact of:



















Currency translation (2.0 %) - (2.0 %)

(0.6 %) - (0.6 %)



Acquisitions

1.5 % - 1.5 %

1.1 % - 1.1 %

Sales growth rate as reported (6.5 %) - (4.5 %)

0.0 % - 2.0 %





















































Range





Range



Projected Earnings Per Diluted Share





































GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 2.28 - $ 2.38

$ 10.90 - $ 11.20

Adjustments:



















Purchased intangibles amortization $ 0.15 - $ 0.15

$ 0.60 - $ 0.60



Retention bonus obligation $ 0.07 - $ 0.07

$ 0.25 - $ 0.25

Adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 2.50 - $ 2.60

$ 11.75 - $ 12.05















































(a) Organic constant currency growth rates are a non-GAAP financial measure that measures the change in net sales between current and prior year periods, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates during the current period and excluding the impact of acquisitions made within twelve months of the acquisition close date. These amounts are estimated at the current foreign currency exchange rates and based on the forecasted geographical sales in local currency, as well as an assessment of market conditions as of today, and may differ significantly from actual results.























These forward-looking adjustment estimates do not reflect future gains and charges that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance.







