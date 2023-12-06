Waters Corporation Opens New State-of-the-Art Global Capability Center in Bengaluru, India

  • Waters inaugurates Global Capability Center in Bengaluru's RMZ Ecoworld technology park with dignitaries from government, customers, partners, and employees.
  • New US$16M (INR ₹1.3Bn) facility will employ 300+ for roles enabling leading-edge software engineering, technology and product development, data analytics and IT.
  • The Global Capability Center will enable Waters to accelerate technology and software development, digitization, operational excellence, and productivity.

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) inaugurated its new Global Capability Center (GCC), a strategic investment to accelerate technology adoption, innovation, digital transformation, and business efficiencies through a concentrated hub of talent that will operate across the Waters global enterprise.

 The Waters India GCC is in a newly built facility in Bengaluru's RMZ Ecoworld technology park, a WELL and LEED Platinum-certified campus that exemplifies a commitment to a healthy and eco-conscious workspace. The new US$16M (INR ₹1.3Bn) workspace will employ 300+ for roles that were formerly outsourced to various outside service providers and will transform into an India-based global hub designed to in-source talent, accelerate technology adoption, and drive technological innovation.

"India continues to be one of our fastest growing markets and a key location for the talent that we need to drive global customer success and innovation forward," said Dr. Udit Batra, President and CEO of Waters Corporation. "The Waters India GCC is an integrated extension of our global team, serving as a center of excellence across areas such as software engineering, technology and product development. This is an exciting day for Waters as the future holds many possibilities."

"Opening the Waters GCC is a significant milestone for our team in India. We chose Bengaluru because of the availability and depth of talent, the friendly business environment, and its close proximity to our customers," said T Anilkumar, General Manager of Waters India Pvt. Ltd. "Our GCC in Bengaluru will allow us to access and develop exceptional talent within Waters to accelerate our technological capabilities, operational excellence and productivity in support of our customers in India and around the world."

For more than 60 years Waters has focused on improving human health and wellbeing around the world as a leading developer of scientific instruments, software, and chemistries. In 1988, Waters became one of the first analytical instruments companies to start operations in India and has since grown to nine sites and over 430 employees, serving customers across more than 2,300 laboratories in India. Waters technologies and services help customers and innovators around the world ensure the safety of medicines and vaccines, the purity of food and water, and the quality and sustainability of products that millions of people use every day.

