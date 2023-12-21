Waters Corporation to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MILFORD, Mass., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced that Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:30PM Eastern Time (4:30PM Pacific Standard Time (PST)).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the 'Events & Presentations' section of Waters' Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for over 60 years. With approximately 8,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations
