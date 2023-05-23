Waters Corporation to Present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference

Waters Corporation

23 May, 2023, 13:11 ET

MILFORD, Mass., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced that Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 8th, 2023 at 9:30AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the 'Events & Presentations' section of Waters' Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Waters Corporation 

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 8,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Waters Corporation

