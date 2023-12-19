Waters Earns Sustainability Designation from My Green Lab for Xevo TQ Absolute System

Waters Corporation

19 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

News Summary:

  • My Green Lab awards ACT label to the Waters Xevo™ TQ Absolute system, providing independent validation for its sustainable manufacturing, packaging operation, and end-of-life.
  • Laboratory instruments that earn the ACT label make it easy for scientists and procurement professionals to choose more sustainable products.
  • Xevo TQ Absolute system is up to 45% smaller, uses up to 50% less power and nitrogen, and generates up to 50% less heat than most other tandem quadrupole mass spectrometers on-market.i

MILFORD, Mass., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced it has been awarded the prestigious Accountability, Consistency, and Transparency (ACT) label for its Waters Xevo TQ Absolute system from My Green Lab, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the sustainability of scientific research. The Xevo TQ Absolute system is a compact benchtop tandem quadrupole mass spectrometer with industry-leading performance and design features that make it one of the most sustainable analytical systems in its class.ii

ACT Logo
ACT Logo

"The ACT label on Waters Xevo TQ Absolute system signifies it is more than just a product – it is a commitment to a sustainable future for scientific research and laboratory best practices that allows customers to achieve improved environmental sustainability and lower operational costs," said James Hallam, Vice President and General Manager, Testing & Lab Services, Waters Corporation. "As our company strives to leave the world better than we found it, the ACT label makes it easy for customers to make an environmentally conscious choice without having to sacrifice analytical performance and results."

The Xevo TQ Absolute system is one of the most sensitive benchtop mass spectrometers on the market, able to detect extremely low levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) compounds. The industry has seen a surging demand for PFAS testing, especially with new regulations that will require lower limits for the presence of these "forever chemicals," particularly in food and drinking water.

The system boasts one of the smallest benchtop footprints of any high sensitivity mass spectrometer on the market and delivers a more sustainable solution in terms of its overall resource consumption. The Xevo TQ Absolute system uses approximately 50% less electricity and nitrogen and generates 50% less heat than most other instruments in its class.i Finding even more ways to reduce the system's environmental footprint, Waters builds the Xevo TQ Absolute system with components made from 20% recycled steel and ships each product in packaging that contains 40-60% recycled cardboard.

The Environmental Impact Factor (EIF) criteria, forming the basis for the ACT label, was crafted with insights from scientists, sustainability directors, procurement specialists, and manufacturers. By emphasizing Accountability, Consistency, and Transparency (ACT) around manufacturing, energy and water use, packaging, and end-of-life, ACT makes it easy to choose more sustainable products. The Waters Xevo TQ Absolute system earned the ACT label through a rigorous third-party verification process, highlighting Waters commitment to a sustainable mindset across multiple dimensions. 

 Additional Resources

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for more than 60 years. With approximately 8,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters and Xevo are trademarks of Waters Technologies Corporation.

Contact:

Janice Foley
Senior Public Relations Manager, Corporate Communications
Waters Corporation
[email protected]
Mobile: +1.617.823.5555

i Based on a comparison of product specifications for the Sciex 7500, Sciex 6500, Agilent 6495D, and Thermo Scientific TSQ Altis.

ii Based on a comparison of the sensitivity and product specifications of currently available instruments on the market.

SOURCE Waters Corporation

