Waters Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

Waters Corporation

05 Dec, 2023, 08:30 ET

News Summary:

  • Waters recognized for its companywide policies and active commitment to LGBTQIA+ workplace equality and inclusion, scoring 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index.
  • Top score for second year in a row validates Waters efforts to support all employees through dedicated programs, activities, and partnerships that foster belonging, allyship, and education.
  • Standout factors include enhancement of employee benefits and wellness programs providing further support for gender transition and LGBTQIA+ wellbeing.

MILFORD, Mass., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced it received a score of 100 for the second year in a row on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Waters has satisfied all the CEI's criteria for the designation as recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

"For innovation to thrive at Waters, we must continue to nurture an inclusive workplace where our LGBTQIA+ colleagues feel valued and encouraged to bring their whole selves to work," said Dr. Udit Batra, President and CEO, Waters Corporation. "I am extremely proud that our progress to cultivate an open and supportive environment for all is being recognized from this rigorous evaluation process by the CEI."

Being representative of the diverse society in which we live is a core value at Waters and is reflected in a company culture that fully supports all of its employees. As part of its continuing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, Waters has enhanced the covered services in its U.S. health plan to further support gender transition. A newly developed benefits guide now also makes it easier for Waters employees to find and understand all the programs and services that are offered for LGBTQIA+ health and wellbeing.

This past year, Waters introduced and expanded partnerships to advance inclusion with Out in Tech, Stonewall, and PFLAG – organizations on a mission to support, educate, and advocate for LGBTQIA+ communities, adding to the company's commitment to support its LGBTQIA+ employees around the world.

Established in 2002, the 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index is the 21st iteration of the nation's leading benchmarking tool for evaluating a company's LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion policies, serving employees, consumers, and investors. This year's index evaluated over 1,300 businesses against the HRC benchmark for LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;
  • Supporting an inclusive culture; and,
  • Corporate social responsibility.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With approximately 8,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

WATERS 2023 ESG REPORT HIGHLIGHTS CONTINUED PROGRESS TOWARDS SUSTAINABILITY COMMITMENTS

