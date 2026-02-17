Waters Introduces Next-Generation Microflow LC Columns with MaxPeak Premier Technology, Delivering Higher Sensitivity with Lower Sample and Solvent Usage

Headlines:

Delivers up to 2× higher sensitivity than stainless steel microflow columns, lowering detection and quantitation limits across high-throughput bioseparations, DMPK, and 'omics applications. 1

Uses up to 75% less sample than 2.1 mm I.D. columns, conserving precious materials such as cell and gene therapy and personalized medicine candidates while delivering deeper insights. 2

Reduces solvent consumption by up to 4× versus 2.1 mm I.D. columns, helping laboratories meet sustainability goals, lower operating costs, and accelerate time to results without compromising performance. 2

MILFORD, Mass., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) today launched 1 mm I.D. liquid chromatography (LC) columns with Waters' MaxPeak™ Premier Technology for its ACQUITY™, BioResolve™, and GTxResolve™ Column brands. Significantly improving sensitivity while minimizing solvent and sample waste, the new microflow columns deliver high-quality results across bioanalysis, pharmaceutical discovery and development, and metabolomics, proteomics and lipidomics – all areas where both sample availability and time are limited.

This launch builds on the Company's strong cadence of high-impact chemistry innovation, redefining what is possible in the separation of larger, more complex molecules by exceeding the limits of current technologies.

"Waters continues to invest in the advancement of breakthrough technologies to remove common obstacles for our customers in high-throughput pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical laboratories, accelerating and simplifying the development of life-changing therapies," said Rob Carpio, Senior Vice President, Waters Analytical Sciences, Waters Corporation. "We know that in disciplines such as cell and gene therapy and personalized cancer medicines, sample availability is limited and analyte recovery is critical. Today, we are proud to introduce our new microflow LC columns with MaxPeak Premier Technology that protect these precious assets, while raising the bar on sensitivity, data quality, and reproducibility."

The new microflow LC columns apply Waters' MaxPeak High Performance Surface (HPS) Technology to a 1 mm I.D. format. This significant advancement minimizes nonspecific adsorption (NSA) and improves recovery for small molecules, peptides, and oligonucleotides. MaxPeak HPS Technology is of particular benefit for those investigating molecules with challenging analyte recovery, such as phosphorylated peptides, by removing analytical barriers and speeding workflows.

"We saw a strong benefit matching, or even exceeding, our analytical sensitivity requirements when switching from 2.1 mm I.D. stainless steel columns to Waters' MaxPeak Premier Technology columns. It's great to have MaxPeak Technology now available in 1 mm I.D. microflow columns. They'll give our metabolomics team the opportunity to save solvent while delivering reproducible, fast, and highly accurate results in high-throughput operations," said Oliver Fiehn, Ph.D., Professor, University of California, Davis.

Using these columns, scientists can consistently expect sharper peaks, enhanced peak capacity, and reduced peak tailing even at low flow rates, along with highly reproducible performance from the very first injection. These benefits significantly reduce the time and variability associated with column passivation in traditional stainless steel column designs. For customers transitioning from 2.1 mm I.D. analytical-scale LC columns to microflow formats, the new 1 mm I.D. columns deliver equivalent or improved sensitivity, while using only one-quarter of the solvent and sample required for analytical flow, helping labs meet their environmental goals while improving analytical performance.

The new 1 mm I.D. columns with Waters' MaxPeak Premier Technology will be available globally beginning February 17, 2026, with immediate shipment.

ABOUT: Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) is a global leader in life sciences and diagnostics, dedicated to accelerating the benefits of pioneering science through analytical technologies, informatics, and service. With a focus on regulated, high-volume testing environments, our innovative portfolio harnesses deep scientific expertise across chemistry, physics, and biology. We collaborate with customers around the world to advance the release of effective, high-quality medicines, ensure the safety of food and water, and drive better patient outcomes by detecting diseases earlier, managing routine infections, and combating antibiotic resistance. Through a shared culture of relentless innovation, our passionate team of ~16,000 colleagues turn scientific challenges into breakthroughs that improve lives worldwide. For more information, please visit www.waters.com/about.

References:

1. Application note: "Enhanced Recovery and Peak Shape of Acidic Peptides with BioResolve™ 1 mm I.D. Columns with MaxPeak™ Premier Technology"

2. Application note: "Improving Sensitivity and Analytical Method Greenness using MaxPeak™ Premier 1.0 mm I.D. Columns"

