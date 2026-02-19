Waters Kraus Paul & Siegel Teams with Coalition of Law Firms to Reach $7.25 Billion Monsanto Roundup Settlement Class-Action

Waters Kraus Paul & Siegel Law Firm: Agreement potentially impacts all existing and future Roundup cancer claims

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Kraus Paul & Siegel has united with a coalition of plaintiffs' law firms to spearhead a landmark $7.25 billion settlement class-action with Monsanto. The settlement would resolve thousands of existing and future claims for people diagnosed with non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) after exposure to Monsanto's Roundup herbicide.

Several large jury verdicts have linked the glyphosate-based herbicide to NHL, a type of blood cancer developing in the body's white cells. Other cases have resulted in defense verdicts, and tens of thousands of cases remain pending in state and federal courts with no meaningful path to resolution before this settlement.

The settlement was filed Tuesday, February 17, 2026, in the City of St. Louis Court by Waters Kraus Paul & Siegel and coalition partners, Williams Hart & Boundas, Motley Rice, Seeger Weiss, and the Holland Law Firm. "Our long-standing work in the Roundup litigation is what earned us a seat at the table in these negotiations," said firm partner Peter Kraus.

"This settlement provides a structure to address present and future claims so that all our Roundup clients will get an opportunity for compensation," said Kraus. "It also allows our clients to avoid litigation risks in an increasingly uncertain legal landscape."

Monsanto has mounted aggressive lobbying campaigns to change state and federal laws and shield it from liability. That effort bore some fruit in January 2026, when the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Monsanto's challenge seeking to bar states from requiring product warning labels that are more stringent than federal EPA regulations.

According to the settlement, Monsanto will make payments totaling up to $7.25 billion to a class that comprises virtually all Monsanto's existing and future Roundup cancer claims.

"Unlike previous settlement attempts, this agreement provides a mechanism to fairly compensate tens of thousands of pending Roundup plaintiffs, while also creating a predictable framework for handling future claims," said Kraus.

Class members will have the ability to opt out of the settlement and pursue their cases in court. For more information about the settlement, contact Peter Kraus, Waters Kraus Paul & Siegel, 866-305-7373. The case is Randall King, et al. v. Monsanto Company, No. 2622-CC00325 (22nd Judicial Circuit Court, City of St. Louis, Missouri), filed in St. Louis city court.

