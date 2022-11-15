Watershed Geo to Support the Tennessee Valley Authority with Decarbonization Goals through Its Unique Solar Solution

A First-of-its-Kind Solar Array to Repurpose a Closed Coal Ash Site

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watershed Geo, a global technology provider for environmental and civil infrastructures, announced it will be partnering with TVA to accelerate decarbonization innovation and bring new life to retired coal plants.

TVA Plant Shawnee with PowerCap

In TVA's pursuit of a 100 MW solar generation project on their closed coal ash site at Plant Shawnee in Kentucky, they have selected to use Watershed Geo's impoundment closure technologies and their innovative solar technology. This repurposing of coal ash impoundments to green energy production facilities is a key initiative of TVA reducing its carbon levels 80% by 2035, compared to its 2005 levels, and aspiring to be net-zero by 2050.

In addition to the innovative approach to green energy, Watershed Geo's solutions provide an opportunity to eliminate the need to develop large tracks of land for solar energy and allows for the use of existing infrastructure at the plant, two key features to reduce impact on the surrounding community.

Watershed Geo's renewable energy technology, called PowerCap™, is a unique solar innovation to be used on the Plant Shawnee Coal Combustion Residuals (CCR) impoundment. The foundation is another innovation by Watershed Geo called ClosureTurf®, a patented technology that has been used at multiple TVA sites to close coal ash impoundments in accordance with federal U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state CCR mandates. The PowerCap patented system was developed to allow for solar energy production on previously undevelopable land, such as impoundments, landfill brownfields, and topographically challenging land. PowerCap is a non-ballasted racking system that directly attaches to the ClosureTurf surface with no penetrations of the closure system. Its unique patented design allows for high power potential per unit area and for installation on steep slopes for even greater utilization of space. This can provide as much as 3 times the power output per unit area compared to a traditional racking system.

"TVA has shown great leadership in executing on innovative solutions to dramatically improve how renewable energy is developed. It's a green approach to green energy. We are honored to be a part of the of the innovative industry shift of applying beneficial reuse to what is typically unusable land," said Mike Ayers, CEO of Watershed Geo. "We believe TVA will lead the way in establishing a future best management practice for the global environment and local communities."

