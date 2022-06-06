Waterside Place at Lakewood Ranch Fills Last Anchor Restaurant Spot, Announces Three Additional Tenants

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House, Monkee's at Waterside, Florida Provisions Co., and Tim's Wine Market join growing roster of businesses

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood Ranch, the nation's best-selling master-planned community for all ages, recently announced four new tenants for its newest town center, the 36-acre Waterside Place. The retail, dining, and entertainment destination will add Monkee's at Waterside, Florida Provisions Co., Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House, and Tim's Wine Market.

Leasing the final anchor location in Waterside Place, Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House will be an upscale casual dining experience offering dishes that celebrate fresh seafood – including Gulf caught hog fish, black grouper, snapper, oysters, and a "Big Chill Seafood Tower" – as well as signature cocktails and an expansive wine list. The restaurant will feature both indoor and outdoor bars, a patio with lake views, and spacious dining rooms designed with rich, lagoon blue colors, metal carved artwork, and captivating images of Florida landscape and wildlife. The restaurant is set to open in 2023.





will be an upscale casual dining experience offering dishes that celebrate fresh seafood – including Gulf caught hog fish, black grouper, snapper, oysters, and a "Big Chill Seafood Tower" – as well as signature cocktails and an expansive wine list. The restaurant will feature both indoor and outdoor bars, a patio with lake views, and spacious dining rooms designed with rich, lagoon blue colors, metal carved artwork, and captivating images of landscape and wildlife. The restaurant is set to open in 2023. Monkee's at Waterside is an upscale women's boutique specializing in shoes, clothing, and accessories. A beloved store in 12 states, this will be the first Monkee's boutique in Lakewood Ranch and nearby Sarasota , offering customers a personal, private, and multi-shopping experience.





is an upscale women's boutique specializing in shoes, clothing, and accessories. A beloved store in 12 states, this will be the first Monkee's boutique in and nearby , offering customers a personal, private, and multi-shopping experience. Boaters Republic of Saint Petersburg, Fla. is launching Florida Provisions Co., a new retail and bar concept set to debut this fall. Reflecting the coastal Florida lifestyle, Florida Provisions, Co. will carry clothing, flip flops, sunglasses, and fishing gear, as well as local and coastal foods, and hot sauces.





is launching a new retail and bar concept set to debut this fall. Reflecting the coastal lifestyle, Florida Provisions, Co. will carry clothing, flip flops, sunglasses, and fishing gear, as well as local and coastal foods, and hot sauces. Tim's Wine Market is a family-owned business with one goal: to sell wines they believe in, made by people who put their heart and soul into every bottle. With an extensive collection of handcrafted, small production wines that elevate every experience, Tim's Wine Market will help customers select a wine that exceeds expectations for quality and price. Since its inception, the company has grown into five distinctive wine clubs with over a thousand members. The Tim's Wine Market at Waterside Place will be the brand's first location in west Florida .

The new businesses will follow the recently opened Kore, a new Asian restaurant concept featuring Korean barbeque and an upscale cocktail lounge, as well as Good Liquid Brewing company, 3Form Fitness, Kilwins, Paint Nail Bar, Body Bar Pilates, Lakewood Ranch Medical Group, Smith Law, and M/I Homes, all of which are open for business.

Previously announced tenants include Marmalade Waterside Boutique, John Cannon Homes, Integrity Sound, Capstan Financial, Mexican-American restaurant and tequileria Agave Bandido, Italian restaurant Osteria 500, Shore Rejuvenation Day Spa, Modish Salon, O&A Coffee Supply, CROP Juice, The Yoga Shack, Man Cave for Men, Bay Area Aesthetics, Duck Donuts, Forked at Waterside, and Good Liquid Distillery.

Recently named the "Best Lifestyle Program in the U.S." by the National Association of Homebuilders, the vibrant lifestyle and suburban location at Waterside Place is an ideal location for many brands.

"We're thrilled to expand Waterside Place's diverse culinary offerings with the opening of Korê Steakhouse and the signing of Deep Lagoon Seafood and Oyster House," said Kirk Boylston, president of Lakewood Ranch Commercial. "Waterside Place's large restaurant spaces are fully leased – a testament to the town center's waterfront appeal and an exciting preview of its transition into a retail, dining, wellness, and entertainment hub."

As its businesses continue to open, Waterside Place will embody the essence of Lakewood Ranch. The town center is already activated with festivals, music, and sporting activities, and is home to the Farmers' Market at Lakewood Ranch, further connecting local farmers and artisans with area residents and their guests.

For more information about Waterside Place, visit the recently improved and expanded website, www.WatersidePlace.com. For more information on Lakewood Ranch, please contact Lisa Barnott at 941-757-1542.

About Waterside Place

Waterside Place serves as the heart of Waterside – Lakewood Ranch's first Sarasota village – and offers an elevated community experience that extends beyond that of a traditional town center. Situated on a 36-acre peninsula overlooking the mile-long Kingfisher Lake, the development will blend arts and entertainment with 115,000 square feet of unique in-line and freestanding commercial, retail and office space; diverse dining options; an eight-acre park; miles of nature trails; communal "pop-up" spaces, a water splash park, and more.

Waterside will feature more than 5,000 for-sale and rental homes in a variety of neighborhoods ranging from $400k to over $2M. All neighborhoods are connected to Waterside Place via trails and many homes will benefit from water taxis to the town center. To date, over 1,300 homes have been sold or leased in Waterside's Shoreview, Lakehouse Cove, The Adley, Botanic, and Grande Living neighborhoods.

About Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch is the 33,000+-acre award-winning master-planned community in Sarasota and Manatee counties on the West Coast of Florida. Just minutes from the Gulf Coast beaches and cultural assets in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch is already home to more than 57,000 residents and features top-rated schools, the Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, the Sarasota Polo Club, the 75-acre Premier Sports Campus, three town centers, and countless shopping and dining experiences, For more information visit www.lakewoodranch.com.

SOURCE Lakewood Ranch