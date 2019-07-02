Watersurplus, in Loves Park, Illinois, Lands Multi-Million Dollar Water Treatment Contract With Major International Bottler

LOVES PARK, Ill., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Watersurplus, a provider of high-value water treatment solutions for industrial and municipal applications, announced that it has been selected by one of the world's largest bottlers to design, build and operate a new reverse osmosis (RO) water purification plant for one of that beverage company's regional bottling centers. This deal represents the culmination of a four-year effort by Watersurplus to build the capability and capacity to offer world-class, turn-key water treatment services to top-tier beverage companies.

Headshot of Mr. Barelli

Projects of this magnitude have historically been awarded to one or two massive conglomerates operating in the water treatment industry. Four years ago, Watersurplus completed two, small-scale but challenging reverse osmosis service jobs for the international bottler. The customer was pleased with the level of service and problem-solving ability of Watersurplus' technical team and encouraged Watersurplus to ramp up capabilities in order to bid on future plant renovation projects.

The story has been the same throughout the 30-year history of Watersurplus. "As customers come to appreciate our relentless focus on solving their unique issues, they bring us more and more complex problems to solve," said John Barelli, founder and president of Watersurplus. "This has continually pulled us into new and interesting markets. And it has encouraged me to focus more of my investment into human capital and capabilities creation." Over the last 10 years, Watersurplus has created more than 25 new jobs, with the majority located at the headquarters in Loves Park, Illinois.

This most recent project demonstrates Barelli's growth strategy but also represents a milestone in the evolution of Watersurplus. Originally, the company only offered used and overstock water treatment equipment as-is/where-is. Today, Watersurplus is a full-service OEM designing, building and maintaining custom water treatment systems.

Watersurplus is the creator of a global marketplace where buyers and sellers can come together and generate value by redeploying surplus water treatment equipment. Today, Watersurplus continues to offer unique water treatment solutions across industries and around the world. Through the years, the capabilities of Watersurplus have expanded beyond surplus equipment to include engineering and design services, custom turn-key equipment solutions, a diverse rental fleet, and services like plant optimization and membrane cleaning. For more information, please visit watersurplus.com.

Media Contact

Sam Wyant

Marketing Manager

sam@watersurplus.com

Office: 815.636.8833

Related Images

john-barelli-president-and-founder.jpg

John Barelli - President and Founder of Watersurplus

Headshot of Mr. Barelli

Related Links

Watersurplus Innovations

SOURCE Watersurplus