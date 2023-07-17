WATERTECH CHINA Establishes Strategic Alliance with Informa Markets, Embarking on a New Journey for Rapid Development

News provided by

Informa Markets

17 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET

SHANGHAI, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th edition of WATERTECH CHINA, the leading international water technology exhibition, concluded on June 7th at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. In the first year of China's full economic recovery, the exhibition achieved a new record in scale during the three-day event, bringing together exhibitors from 2,500+ brands with 60,000+ high-quality products and 100,000+ professional buyers in the water treatment industry.

Spanning over an impressive 16-year history, WATERTECH CHINA, under the expert organization and guidance of Herui Group, has evolved from a humble water exhibition to an international flagship platform in water treatment industry. With China's economic restructuring and its dual carbon national goals, the wastewater treatment market is shifting from simple water pollution control to systematic environmental and ecological governance and integrated water resource management. The rise of new and renewable energy industries and commercial water demand has brought opportunities too.

In this evolving landscape, the organizer is presented with not only challenges but the responsibility to explore growth markets. To achieve these strategic goals, WATERTECH CHINA needs to pursue internationalization and find a stronger partner with new development path for WATERTECH CHINA.

The organizer has chosen to change and upgrade its overseas partner by establishing a strategic partnership with the leading exhibition group Informa Markets, which holds over 450 international B2B exhibitions and brand events in 15 professional markets each year, with significant international influence, industry depth and breadth. This strategic partnership will improve the value proposition of WATERTECH CHINA and broaden the development scope to continuously create value for the industry and customers. The 16th edition of WATERTECH CHINA will continue to be held on June 3-5, 2024, at NECC.

This strong alliance with Informa Markets will significantly bolster the entire WATERTECH CHINA Exhibition and foster growth within the water technology community. The organizer will fully connect with the strong overseas resources and the international network of Informa Markets to multiply the scale of overseas exhibitors and visitors and enhance the role as an international trade platform through global tradeshows portfolio of Informa Markets. We trust the strategic partnership will further strengthen the leading position of WATERTECH CHINA so that the trade fair will make greater contributions to the long-term development of the industry.

Further information: [email protected]

SOURCE Informa Markets

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.