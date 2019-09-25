Waterton Hires Stella Pappas as Vice President of Investor Relations

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterton, a national real estate investor and operator, today announced the hiring of Stella Pappas as a vice president of investor relations on the firm's Chicago-based investor relations team.

Waterton, a national real estate investor and operator, today announced the hiring of Stella Pappas as a vice president of investor relations on the firm's Chicago-based investor relations team.

Ms. Pappas brings over 15 years of real estate investment, acquisition and asset management experience and will help to manage the firm's investor and consultant relations and develop new client relationships for the firm's multifamily, seniors and hotel strategies. Ms. Pappas was formerly a director, capital markets at Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF), which is now part of JLL, where she was responsible for originating, structuring, and closing equity and debt placement transactions nationwide. She arranged over $1 billion in equity and debt transactions at the firm over the last year.

"We are very pleased to welcome Stella to our team given her proven real estate savvy, high energy and relationships with a diverse set of real estate investors," said Michelle Wells, executive vice president, investor relations of Waterton. "She brings an extensive skill set across real estate investment, asset management and underwriting that we believe will benefit the work we do with existing and new investors."

Prior to HFF, Ms. Pappas worked for Allstate Investments and Tremont Realty Capital, where she was involved with sourcing, structuring, and investing in assets both in fund format and direct joint ventures. During her career she arranged over $2 billion in equity and debt transactions. She holds a bachelor's degree from DePaul University and is currently pursuing her MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"I'm thrilled to join Waterton's investor relations team, which is a natural extension given my previous experience in sourcing and managing real estate investments and relationships," Ms. Pappas said. "Waterton is also a great cultural fit. I believe the firm's focus on employee wellness and its highly-experienced team will give me all the tools I need to be successful in this exciting new role."

Waterton was named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business based on an evaluation and employee surveys aimed at assessing employee experiences and attitudes. The Waterton Way sets a high bar for corporate expectations, while the Resitality® property operations philosophy combines best practices in multifamily and hospitality to achieve the highest possible resident satisfaction levels.

About Waterton:

Waterton is a real estate investor and operator with a focus on U.S. multifamily, senior living and hospitality properties. Founded in 1995, Waterton executes value add strategies and manages a national portfolio of multifamily, senior living and hospitality properties on behalf of institutional investors, family offices and financial institutions. Waterton is privately held and is headquartered in Chicago with regional teams throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2019, Waterton's portfolio includes approximately $5.0 billion in real estate assets. Visit Waterton's website: www.waterton.com .

Press Contact:

Great Ink Communications – (212) 741-2977

Sara Williams

Eric Gerard

Al Barbarino

223697@email4pr.com

SOURCE Waterton

Related Links

https://www.waterton.com

