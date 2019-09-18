Waterton Hires Tara Marszewski as New CFO

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterton , a national real estate investor and operator, today announced the hiring of Tara Marszewski as its new chief financial officer (CFO). She will replace Doug Denyer, who will remain with the company for the next six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth transition prior to his planned retirement.

An accomplished finance, strategy and operations executive, Ms. Marszewski brings almost 20 years of experience and a demonstrated track record of driving growth and bottom-line results for complex real estate companies.

Ms. Marszewski will be responsible for the direct oversight of finance, corporate, residential and hospitality accounting, as well as tax, treasury and benefits and compensation functions at the firm. She will also participate on the firm's Management, Investment and Valuation Committees.

"We are excited to welcome Tara to our team given her broad real estate and finance experience," said David Schwartz, CEO, chairman and co-founder of Waterton. "She brings to Waterton an extensive skill set across financial disciplines that will be integral in ensuring our continued success and growth. We thank Doug for his many contributions and partnership over the years and know that Tara is well-prepared to step into his shoes."

Prior to joining Waterton, Ms. Marszewski was CFO of Brookfield Properties' retail group, where she oversaw all aspects of the accounting and finance functions including property and operational accounting, SEC reporting and compliance, corporate finance, financial planning and analysis, and taxation. She was previously chief accounting officer of General Growth Properties, Inc. (GGP), which later merged with Brookfield, and prior to that spent 10 years in the real estate audit practice at KPMG, focused on both public and private REITs as well as equity funds.

"I'm excited to join the Waterton team," Ms. Marszewski said. "I was immediately drawn to the firm's commitment to a positive, collaborative culture and to providing high quality services to its residents. I look forward to contributing my real estate expertise and experience to foster continued success and maintaining the firm's reputation as a premier real estate investor."

Waterton was named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business based on an evaluation and employee surveys aimed at assessing employee experiences and attitudes. The Waterton Way sets a high bar for corporate expectations, while the Resitality® property operations philosophy combines best practices in multifamily and hospitality to achieve the highest possible resident satisfaction levels.

About Waterton:

Waterton is a real estate investor and operator with a focus on U.S. multifamily, senior living and hospitality properties. Founded in 1995, Waterton executes value add strategies and manages a national portfolio of multifamily, senior living and hospitality properties on behalf of institutional investors, family offices and financial institutions. Waterton is privately held and is headquartered in Chicago with regional teams throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2019, Waterton's portfolio includes approximately $5.0 billion in real estate assets. Visit Waterton's website: www.waterton.com .

