Waterton Welcomes Frowene Rodgers As SVP of Human Resources

CHICAGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterton , a national real estate investor and operator, today announced the hiring of Frowene Rodgers as senior vice president of human resources. Ms. Rodgers will be responsible for driving the enterprise-wide human resources strategy and championing innovation across Waterton's national footprint.

"Waterton is at a pivotal time of growth," said Erin Ankin, general counsel at Waterton. "We recently closed on our largest multifamily value add fund to date, and our team is expanding nationwide making our commitment to The Waterton Way more important than ever. Frowene's unique skills and experience, combined with her breadth of military leadership across diverse industries, will bring a fresh perspective to our leadership team, while elevating our commitment to attracting and retaining the industry's top talent. We look forward to maximizing her leadership skills as we continue on a path of strategic growth and a commitment to our team which has driven our business for over 25 years."

Ms. Rodgers brings more than 20 years of human resources and leadership experience to Waterton from a variety of business sectors and leadership positions in talent acquisition, talent management, organizational effectiveness and operations. Most recently, Ms. Rodgers spent six years at W.W. Grainger Inc. in a variety of human resources leadership roles ultimately serving as director, human resources for Grainger's Merchandising and Supplier Management teams, including all human resource functions for Grainger's India and China operations. Prior to Grainger, she was director, human resources workforce planning and staffing at Hennepin Health Systems in Minneapolis. She also served 10 years as an officer in the United States Army.

Ms. Rodgers will continue to champion the company's purpose, vision and mission centered on its core values and "The Waterton Way" philosophy that defines the organization's award winning culture. An advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, she will also advise Waterton leadership on a range of strategic people initiatives and talent strategies that will be critical to adding enterprise value and company growth.

"I am thrilled to join Waterton at this critical time in the company's history. I'm excited to help the firm continue to delight its residents and build on its success of creating great places to live and work The Waterton Way," said Ms. Rodgers. "Waterton's outstanding team is a key competitive advantage and I look forward to supporting company growth by developing the right strategies and capabilities while being curious, bold, and accountable. This will ultimately add tremendous value to the firm."

Ms. Rodgers holds a B.S. in engineering management, with a minor in mechanical engineering, from the United States Military Academy at West Point. She is currently pursuing her MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. Ms. Rodgers is involved in numerous organizations including Jack and Jill of America Inc. and currently serves as an Advisory Community Council Member for her local school district.

Waterton was named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business based on an evaluation and employee surveys aimed at assessing employee experiences and attitudes. The Waterton Way sets a high bar for corporate expectations, while the Resitality® property operations philosophy combines best practices in multifamily and hospitality to provide a higher level of service to residents and clients alike.

Waterton is a real estate investor and operator with a focus on U.S. multifamily, senior living and hospitality properties. Founded in 1995, Waterton executes value add strategies and manages a national portfolio of multifamily, senior living and hospitality properties on behalf of institutional investors, family offices and financial institutions. Waterton is privately held and is headquartered in Chicago with regional teams throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, Waterton's portfolio includes approximately $6.0 billion in real estate assets. Visit Waterton's website: www.waterton.com

