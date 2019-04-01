Watertree Health® Announces Milestone with the ASPCA®

DESTIN, Fla., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Watertree Health, a provider of free prescription discount cards benefitting nonprofits year-round, announced that its program with the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) has donated $250,000 to the organization since the partnership began in October 2016. This amount of life-saving funds could potentially be enough to feed 10,000 dogs and cats for three weeks in shelters, while they wait to get adopted.

From now until September 30, 2019, every time someone saves money using the card benefitting the ASPCA, Watertree Health makes a $1 donation to the ASPCA at no cost to the cardholder. In honor of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, during April, Watertree Health will donate an additional $1 (up to $5,000) to the ASPCA for every prescription discounted using the card.

"The ASPCA is committed to protecting pets and keeping them in safe and loving homes," said Christina Wyman, Senior Director of Cause Partnerships & Events at the ASPCA. "We greatly appreciate Watertree Health's ongoing support of our organization. It helps us to continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable animals across the nation."

Watertree Health President Shane Power said, "We are so happy to be celebrating this milestone because we support the ASPCA's mission to help prevent cruelty to animals in the United States. Saving these neglected animals means we are helping people achieve the benefits of pet ownership so they can lead happier and healthier lives."

To learn more and get the free prescription discount card benefitting the ASPCA, go to WatertreeHealthCard.com/Happy-Tails or text ASPCA to 95577. This card can be used by anyone—insured or uninsured— to save up to 80% on generic and brand name medicines, including for their pets (as long as the prescription can be filled at a "human" pharmacy). It is accepted at 95% of drug stores nationwide. Look up prescription savings by zip code at: Wtree.us/SavingsTool.

To learn more about Watertree Health, visit: www.WatertreeHealth.com.

To learn more about the ASPCA, visit: www.ASPCA.org.

