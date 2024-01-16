Lodging Innovator Kicks of New Year with Opening of First Alabama Property



WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging industry innovator WaterWalk announced today the official opening of its newest property under the brand's Gen 2.0 model, WaterWalk Huntsville. Located at 1550 Perimeter Pkwy in Huntsville, the property blends the best of an upscale extended-stay hotel and home with fully furnished 'STAY' units and ready-to-furnish 'LIVE' units.

WaterWalk Opens LIVE | STAY Property in Huntsville, Bringing New Upscale Extended-Stay Concept to Alabama’s Largest City

"Huntsville's unique blend of industrial complexes, research laboratories, municipal parks and facilities for national defense and space exploration offer immense opportunities for both travelers and residents alike," said Mimi Oliver, CEO of WaterWalk. "From tourists visiting the U.S. Space and Rocket Center to business professionals in town for research projects and demonstrations, WaterWalk Huntsville is committed to providing innovative stay options that fit the dynamic needs of our guests. We're thrilled to be a part of the vibrant Huntsville community and contribute to its dynamic growth as one of the fastest growing cities in the nation."

Strategically situated west of downtown amidst a variety of restaurants, shops and entertainment venues, WaterWalk Huntsville is in a central hub for Huntsville's innovation and defense complexes. Ideal for government employees, rocket scientists and space enthusiasts alike, the hotel's location near Boeing, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and the U.S. Space and Rocket Center positions WaterWalk Huntsville as a prime base for those seeking flexible lodging solutions for a night, week, month or longer. The property boasts 126 rooms – 76 fully furnished 'STAY' units and 50 ready-to-furnish 'LIVE' units that range in size from studios to two-bedroom spaces both with and without balconies.

"WaterWalk Huntsville is positioned to fit the needs of both modern-day travelers and professionals, offering a versatile approach to accommodations," said Jim Mrha, CFO/COO of WaterWalk. "Catering to those looking for a customizable experience, WaterWalk Huntsville offers the convenience of short- and long-term stays that go above traditional accommodations. Guests have the unique ability to instantly book unfurnished hotel rooms without traditional leasing constraints, while also having the option of fully furnished rooms."

Whether guests are looking to 'STAY' or 'LIVE' at WaterWalk Huntsville, each accommodation style features a modern, fully equipped kitchen with full-size appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and range, along with a pantry and kitchen island. Additionally, each unit features an industry-first of a full-size washer and dryer, as well as a spacious bathroom that includes a vanity with ample storage space and a walk-in shower.

Serving as an extension of guests' living spaces, the common areas of the property include 'The Living Room' in the lobby, featuring a bean-to-cup espresso station, a lending library with a wide variety of books for guests to borrow and return, workstations with a printer, comfortable seating areas, oversized wall-mounted board games, and a TV. The property also boasts a modern fitness center, complete with weight racks, cardio machines and two Peloton bikes, as well as an outdoor pool and spacious back patio with lounging furniture, firepits, lawn games and a grilling area. For guests looking for light bites or a snack without having to make an extra trip, WaterWalk Huntsville features 'Jack's Place', a grab-and-go market in the lobby. In addition, guests enjoy a 24/7 concierge service, complimentary WiFi, grocery delivery service, all-inclusive utilities and more.

WaterWalk Huntsville marks the brand's first opening this year, playing an integral role in advancing the robust growth strategy for its Gen 2.0 model. As the 12th location for WaterWalk, this property also achieves the significant milestone of doubling the brand's portfolio size over the past year.

For more information or to book a 'LIVE' or 'STAY' at WaterWalk Huntsville, visit https://waterwalk.com/locations/waterwalk-huntsville/extended-stay/.

For more information on WaterWalk, visit WaterWalk.com and stay up-to-date on the latest news by following WaterWalk on LinkedIn.

About WaterWalk

WaterWalk offers a unique hospitality experience with the nation's most innovative flexible lodging brand. The company was founded in 2014 by the late Jack DeBoer, a hospitality visionary recognized as the pioneer of the extended-stay and all-suite hotel concepts. WaterWalk is unique in that it boasts two accommodations options under one roof, with its signature 'LIVE | STAY model.' This diversified product offering creates the utmost in flexibility and value to consumers and investors alike.

Media Images: A selection of photos of the interior of the property can be downloaded from Dropbox HERE. (Credit: WaterWalk).

Media Contact:

Hemsworth Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE WaterWalk