WATG Appoints John Page as Principal, Senior Director of Business Development for the Americas

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WATG , the world's preeminent leader in luxury hospitality design, has announced the appointment of John Page as Principal and Senior Director of Business Development for the Americas.

Page joins WATG with 35 years' experience focused on developing business opportunities for the hospitality, gaming and entertainment sectors across North America, the Caribbean, Mexico and the Middle East.

In his role as Principal / Senior Director of Business Development, John will be responsible for supporting WATG's growth strategy in The Americas in gaming, entertainment, hospitality and residential (multifamily and senior living) sectors. He will work in collaboration with Arianna Leopard, Principal / Senior Director of Business Development, based in Houston, to support the firms' offices in Tustin and Los Angeles, California; Honolulu and New York City.

"John's appointment in The Americas further elevates our business development team to support the sophisticated needs of our highly diverse client community. His deep experience in architecture and construction will add tremendous value to our clients, particularly as we expand across the Sunbelt and East Coast. John returns to WATG from a previous tenure between 2005-2007 and we are thrilled to welcome him back to our team," said Jennifer Ploszaj, Chief Commercial Officer.

"Over the years, I have closely followed WATG's successes, and I am highly inspired by the firm's growth plans and the incredible design talent that makes WATG the world leader in hospitality design. I look forward to working with our team to create enduring value for our clients," said Page.

Prior to rejoining WATG, Page held business development positions with Yates Construction, Balfour Beatty Construction, VallyCrest Companies and Tutor Perini Building Corporation.

Page holds an M.B.A. in Marketing from the University of Central Florida. He is active in various industry organizations, including the Native Indian Gaming Association and NEWH and has served on the Florida Region Steering Committee for the Design-Build Institute of America and the Business Development Council for the Economic Development Commission Mid-Florida.

Page is based in Orlando, Florida.

ABOUT WATG

Founded in 1945, WATG is the world's preeminent leader in integrated luxury hospitality design. Independent to this day and with a profound respect for heritage, its five studios – Advisory, Master Planning, Architecture, Landscape and Wimberly Interiors – stay true to their values, designing spaces that respect, protect and enhance the natural magic of their surroundings while delivering long-term value for clients and communities.

WATG and Wimberly Interiors have offices in Honolulu, Tustin (California), Los Angeles, New York, London, Singapore and Shanghai and are best known for creating internationally acclaimed destinations with more than 500 built projects in 170 countries and territories across six continents. WATG's projects are renowned not only for their timeless design and sense of place but also for their bottom-line success.

SOURCE WATG