Watkins Is Feeling Sweet About New Bitters Launch

Watkins Aromatic Bitters are crafted with Watkins vanilla beans and flavors derived from natural ingredients like dried tart cherries, hibiscus flowers and quassia bark.

are crafted with Watkins vanilla beans and flavors derived from natural ingredients like dried tart cherries, hibiscus flowers and quassia bark. Watkins Orange Bitters combine the sweet zest of orange with Watkins flavor favorites clove and cardamom in this classic cocktail enhancer.

A trusted brand in home kitchens for generations, this new offering is a natural step for Watkins who saw an opportunity to bring its at home flavor expertise to a growing number of home cocktail and mocktail enthusiasts. Both bitters come in 4 fl. oz. and 11 fl. oz. glass amber bottles with a beautifully-designed label to add a note of distinction to any home bar.

"It is not just home cooking that saw an upward trend this past year; we now have quite a few home cocktail enthusiasts who have been perfecting their mixology skills," says J.R. Rigley, president, The Watkins Co. "Our focus has always been on providing consumers with the very best at home flavor experience, so moving into the beverage category and meeting a need for bitters carefully crafted with natural ingredients is a great opportunity for us—and great news for home bar aficionados looking for accessible, high quality flavorings."

All Watkins products are Non-GMO, free from dyes, high-fructose corn syrup, added MSG and other artificial ingredients. Watkins Aromatic Bitters and Watkins Orange Bitters are now available online at Watkins1868.com, amazon.com and at select liquor stores nationwide. The MSRP is $8.99 (4 fl. oz.) and $14.99 (11 fl. oz.).

About The Watkins Company

Crafted in the USA since 1868…Naturally.™ Watkins is committed to making gourmet flavoring products from high-quality ingredients, meaning they have no artificial flavors and colors, GMOs, corn syrup or gluten. From the bluffs high above the Mississippi River in Winona, Minnesota, comes the purity of The Watkins Company. Our tried-and-true products have been good and natural through and through since 1868.

SOURCE The Watkins Company

Related Links

https://www.watkins1868.com

