Watmind USA™ Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SpeedySwab™ 15-Minute At-Home 3-in-1 Antigen Test for COVID-19, Flu A & B

JACKSON, Miss., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Watmind USA™, a leader in providing health diagnostic testing solutions, proudly announces that it has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its advanced SpeedySwab™ Covid + FLU A&B Self-Test for use over-the-counter (OTC) and at the point-of-care (POC). This provides a rapid solution for at-home testing that simultaneously detects COVID-19, Influenza A, and Influenza B. The test was developed in partnership with the National Institutes of Health's Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) Independent Test Assessment Program (ITAP).

Watmind USA™ Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SpeedySwab™ 15-Minute At-Home 3-in-1 Antigen Test Post this The SpeedySwab™ OTC test is designed to help symptomatic individuals aged 2 and older quickly identify whether their symptoms are due to COVID-19, Influenza A, or Influenza B. Using a user-friendly step-by-step process, the test employs state-of-the-art Lateral Flow Assay (LFA) technology.

Watmind USA™'s mission is to revolutionize at-home diagnostics. The SpeedySwab™ OTC test is designed to help symptomatic individuals aged 2 and older quickly identify whether their symptoms are due to COVID-19, Influenza A, or Influenza B. Using a user-friendly step-by-step process, the test employs state-of-the-art Lateral Flow Assay (LFA) technology. This cost-effective advancement is particularly timely as the overlapping symptoms of these viruses can make it challenging to distinguish between them.

"Receiving the EUA for our SpeedySwab™ test marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing public health," said Dan Davis, CEO of Watmind USA™. "As we navigate the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 and influenza A&B strains, our goal is to provide accessible and rapid at-home testing solutions that empower individuals to proactively manage their health from the comfort of their homes, while minimizing the spread of such diseases. Watmind USA™ is proud to support critical public health initiatives."

The support for such innovative diagnostic tools aligns with broader efforts to enhance the availability of testing options, especially during flu season and potential COVID-19 surges.

About Watmind USA™

Watmind USA™ is dedicated to developing and delivering state-of-the-art medical diagnostic solutions in partnership with governmental agencies and leading healthcare companies. With a strong focus on innovation, Watmind USA™ provides a range of high-quality health management products designed to improve patient outcomes and support healthcare providers. Watmind USA™ continues to lead the way in making healthcare more accessible and efficient through its comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic tools. Proudly based in the USA with a highly skilled team and professional workforce.

For more information about the SpeedySwab™ 15-Minute At-Home 3-in-1 Antigen Test, visit www.speedyswab.com.

SOURCE Watmind USA