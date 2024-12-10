WATS3D Assay Sets New Diagnostic Standard in GI Centers

Innovative Endoscopists Leading the Way Nationwide

SUFFERN, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly a decade, Arkansas Heartburn Treatment Center has used the WATS3D assay in their esophageal care pathway to enhance detection of early-stage esophageal disease. Endoscopist Dan Lister, MD, makes a difference each day in patient care with his strong commitment to early detection and prevention of esophageal disease, establishing the highest standards in clinical excellence and superior patient outcomes.

Esophageal cancer continues its alarming rise across America, with the National Institute of Health (NIH) projecting 17,650 new cases diagnosed annually. The situation is particularly concerning in Arkansas, where a diagnosis rate of 5 per 100,000 residents far exceeds the national average: highlighting the critical need for enhanced screening and awareness of this potentially deadly disease.

WATS3D utilization includes over 400,000 tests run and 22 published studies. Post this

"I've seen first-hand how advanced technology can transform patient outcomes. The addition of WATS3D's enhanced sampling and analysis has helped us identify numerous cases of high-grade dysplasia in patients with previous negative endoscopic findings," stated Dr. Dan Lister, FACS FAFS, President of the American Foregut Society and Director of the Arkansas Heartburn Treatment Center. "This advanced precancer detection capability allows us to take swift action, potentially save lives that might otherwise be at risk."

WATS3D (Wide Area Transepithelial Sampling with 3D Analysis) combines unique brush collection technology, advanced computer imaging, artificial intelligence, and expert GI pathology review to deliver the most for comprehensive diagnosis for esophageal disease. WATS3D utilization includes over 400,000 tests run and 22 published studies, including a recent 24k patient prospective study which identified 46% more Barrett's esophagus disease cases than the traditional forceps biopsy method.

"Pursuit of the highest quality diagnosis by Dr. Lister and the Arkansas Heartburn Treatment Center demonstrates why practices are making WATS3D their standard of care. When physicians see the results with their own patients, they understand its true value in detecting and preventing esophageal cancer," commented said Tom Bartel, EVP Sales at CDx Diagnostics.

For information about WATS3D, please visit www.cdxdiagnostics.com or email [email protected].

About CDx Diagnostics

CDx Diagnostics' mission is to Empower Physicians with Innovative Technology to Prevent Esophageal Cancer, One Patient at a Time. The company's proprietary diagnostic platform combines advanced computer imaging, artificial intelligence, molecular biology, and 3D cytopathology to detect precancerous changes earlier and more precisely than conventional methods. This pioneering solution has analyzed over 400,000 cases, empowering providers to identify those requiring early intervention, reduce time to treatment, and improve outcomes.

SOURCE CDx Diagnostics