WATS3D Revolutionizes Barrett's Esophagus Management with Unprecedented Early Detection Rates, Leading to Better Patient Outcomes

SUFFERN, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on recent clinical data, CDx Diagnostics today presented expert testimony underscoring the profound impact of WATS3D (Wide-Area Transepithelial Sampling with 3D Analysis) on patient care and further demonstrating its crucial role in the management of Barrett's esophagus (BE) and dysplasia.

"While the detection rate improvements are compelling, the human impact really drives home the importance of this technology," said Dr. Matthew J. McKinley of NYU Langone.

With significantly enhanced detection rates, WATS3D empowers physicians to implement timely and targeted interventions. Post this

"One in five of our patients would have likely remained unaware of their Barrett's esophagus - a precancerous condition with a small but real risk of progressing to an esophageal cancer that has an abysmal 20% five-year survival rate. Now we can potentially monitor patients closely and take preventative measures before their disease potentially advances to a much more serious level with a dire outlook."

With significantly enhanced detection rates, WATS3D empowers physicians to implement timely and targeted interventions, leading to better long-term patient outcomes. These findings, detailed in a recent study, translate to significant real-world impact on patient care.

The recent study Adjunctive Use of WATS-3D In Symptomatic GERD Patients Increases Detection of Barrett's Esophagus and Dysplasia in The American Journal of Gastroenterology highlights the superior detection capabilities of WATS3D. The study found 20% more BE cases and 2x the number of dysplasia diagnoses compared to traditional methods. Also notable was that in 91% of cases with conflicting forceps results, patient care favored the WATS diagnosis, demonstrating the impact of WATS3D in clinical decision-making.

"CDx Diagnostics has processed over 400,000 WATS3D patient samples and has 23 published studies supporting its efficacy, making it a game-changer in esophageal precancer detection. With WATS3D integrated into routine practice, healthcare providers can offer superior care and peace of mind to their patients," says Tom Bartel, Executive Vice President of Sales at CDx Diagnostics.

For more information about WATS3D and its benefits, please visit www.cdxdiagnostics.com or email us at [email protected].

About CDx Diagnostics

CDx Diagnostics is driven by its mission to Empower Physicians with Innovative Technology to Prevent Esophageal Cancer, One Patient at a Time. The company's proprietary diagnostic platform combines advanced computer imaging, artificial intelligence, molecular biology, and 3D cytopathology to detect precancerous changes earlier and with greater precision than conventional methods. By addressing a critical gap in the current diagnostic standard of care, CDx's pioneering solutions have enabled the early detection of thousands of cancers and precancerous conditions, unlocking opportunities for timely and effective treatment.

