WATS3D Solution: Barretts and Esophageal Cancer Early Detection Test Reaches 73 Million Covered Lives with New Payer Contracts

SUFFERN, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CDx Diagnostics, Inc., developer and provider of the WATS3D solution, today announces a substantial expansion in its insurance coverage network, significantly increasing access to this groundbreaking technology for early detection of esophageal cancer. This milestone enables continued adoption of this valuable tool to support clinician intervention for improved patient outcomes.

New agreements with several leading regional and national health insurers added 17 million covered lives to the network, bringing the total to 73 million, nearly 20% of the U.S. population. The expansion brings broader access to a technology that has been shown to significantly increase detection of precancerous changes compared to traditional methods, potentially saving more lives through early detection.

The expansion broadens access to technology shown to significantly increase detection of precancerous changes. Post this

"This expansion in coverage is a key milestone in our mission to ensure more patients benefit from the WATS3D solution," said CDx Diagnostics' Director, John Sordillo. "Through these partnerships, we're removing access barriers and empowering healthcare providers with an efficient tool to detect precancerous conditions when interventions are most effective."

The WATS3D solution enhances disease detection through an innovative combination of technologies: a specially designed biopsy brush, artificial intelligence, and 3D imaging. This system, paired with review by specially trained pathologists, has been shown in 22 published studies to identify conditions that standard diagnostic methods often miss including both early and late-stage precursors to esophageal cancer. A recent 2024 study of 23,933 patients published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology noted that WATS3D diagnosed an additional 20% of Barrett's esophagus cases across all EGDs performed and doubled the detection of dysplasia compared to traditional methods. Enhanced detection is critical as esophageal adenocarcinoma has a five-year mortality rate of approximately 80% and cases have risen over 700% in the past four decades.

For more information about WATS3D and coverage availability, please visit www.cdxdiagnostics.com or email [email protected].

About CDx Diagnostics

CDx Diagnostics' mission is to Empower Physicians with Innovative Technology to Prevent Esophageal Cancer, One Patient at a Time. The company's proprietary diagnostic platform combines advanced computer imaging, artificial intelligence, molecular biology, and 3D cytopathology to detect precancerous changes earlier and more precisely than conventional methods. This pioneering solution has analyzed over 400,000 cases, empowering providers to identify those requiring early intervention, reduce time to treatment, and improve outcomes.

CONTACT:

Logan Garrett

[email protected]

423-519-9979

SOURCE CDx Diagnostics