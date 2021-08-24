WatServ Earns Advanced Specialization for Microsoft Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WatServ announced today that it has earned the "Microsoft Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure" advanced specialization, demonstrating the company's extensive experience and knowledge in migrating and optimizing Windows Server and SQL Server-based workloads to Microsoft Azure.

This follows on the heels of WatServ's achievement in May 2021 that saw it earn an advanced specialization for Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop.

To earn the achievement, WatServ was required to pass an intensive, third-party audit that evaluated all aspects of its Windows and SQL migration architecture and implementation practices, including the assessment, design, pilot, implementation and post-implementation phases. The company was also required to meet stringent criteria around competencies, customer success and staff skilling. Specifically, this meant that WatServ had to hold status as a Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform partner, as well as meeting the threshold requirements for employees having the Azure Administrator, Azure Data Engineer, and DevOps Engineer certifications.

This achievement demonstrates WatServ's adherence to the Microsoft Cloud Adoption Framework foundations and protocols, which ensures a consistent methodology and process for Azure adoption aligned with customers' expected outcomes.

"This is the second advanced specialization that our team has earned from Microsoft in the past few months. Demanding and prestigious, the specialization confirms our proficiency – both from a technical and process standpoint – when it comes to cloud migration and optimization," said WatServ's CEO, Dave Lacey. "We're committed to enabling modern, high-value cloud technology solutions for our clients and this is another way we're demonstrating that."

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Windows Server and SQL Server Migration to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating Windows-based workloads over to Azure. WatServ clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to successful migration so that they can start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud."

WatServ is pursuing additional advanced specializations from Microsoft to expand its best-in-class expertise and services for its valued clients.

See how your organization can realize the many benefits of cloud adoption by contacting WatServ at www.watserv.com/contact.

About WatServ

WatServ is an IT solutions provider that helps clients digitally transform their business through cloud technologies and services. Founded in 2006, WatServ specializes in providing hybrid and multi-cloud solutions and hosting complex, high-availability environments for enterprise-level applications. WatServ's unique approach to planning, migrating and managing multi-cloud environments, plus premium 24x7x365 support, enables its global customers to focus on their core business. Relying on Microsoft and Google's public clouds, in addition to its own private cloud, the company offers an ideal managed cloud environment engineered for security, reliability and performance. With offices in Canada and the United States, and with 1000's of users connecting from around the world, WatServ is always on. For more information, please visit www.watserv.com .

WatServ is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners (BBU), a public company with majority ownership by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchange. More information about BBU is available at www.brookfield.com .

SOURCE WatServ Inc.

Related Links

www.watserv.com

