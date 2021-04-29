WatServ Named Top 100 Solution Provider for Second Year, Demonstrating Commitment to Excellence

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, WatServ is pleased to announce that it has been named a Top 100 Solution Provider for the second year in a row. The achievement came at yesterday's CDN Channel Innovation Awards Conference, presented by Channel Daily News.

WatServ's CEO, Dave Lacey, and SVP of Sales and Marketing, Randy Mizzoni, also took part in the event, presenting several of the top 10 Solution Providers of the Year.

Upon learning of WatServ's ranking, Dave Lacey said: "This year has presented many challenges for businesses and leaders globally. I'm grateful to say that, despite this, WatServ has continued to grow, expand and achieve. In fact, this year, WatServ released our new Secure Workspace Solution, achieved a Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) Advanced Specialization, passed our SOC 2 Type 2 audit with the highest level of accomplishment, and continued to help our clients realize the benefits and value of the cloud's resiliency. This achievement is a proud moment for both myself and our team."

"The release of the Top 100 Solution Provider ranking acknowledges the companies that are thriving financially, but we also wanted to shine a spotlight on innovation and new approaches," stated Fawn Annan, CEO of ITWC. "The Channel Innovation Awards are important recognition for companies, regardless of size, who develop breakthrough solutions, seek niche opportunities, and break new ground in serving partners and customers. Both are important recognition to support the channel."

For the past 2 years, WatServ has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Solution Providers. This ranking is given by Channel Daily News (CDN), with verification provided by IDC Canada, and is based on companies' annual revenues. The awards ceremony celebrates solution providers who are industry leaders in their channel. Learn more by visiting: https://channeldailynews.com/channel-innovation-awards

About WatServ

WatServ is an IT solutions provider that helps clients digitally transform their business through cloud technologies and services. Founded in 2006, WatServ specializes in providing hybrid and multi-cloud solutions and hosting complex, high-availability environments for enterprise-level applications. WatServ's unique approach to planning, migrating and managing multi-cloud environments, plus premium 24x7x365 support, enables its global customers to focus on their core business. Relying on Microsoft and Google's public clouds, in addition to its own private cloud, the company offers an ideal managed cloud environment engineered for security, reliability and performance. With offices in Canada and the United States, and with 1000's of users connecting from around the world, WatServ is always on. For more information, please visit www.watserv.com.

WatServ is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners (BBU), a public company with majority ownership by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchange. More information about BBU is available at www.brookfield.com.

