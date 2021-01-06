WatServ Provides Innovative, Multi-Cloud Solutions with Alert Logic's Managed Detection and Response Capabilities

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WatServ, an IT solutions provider helping organizations digitally transform their businesses through cloud technologies and services, is proud to offer innovative, multi-cloud solutions with Alert Logic's market-defining managed detection and response (MDR). Alert Logic is a strategic partner of WatServ's and with these innovations, WatServ's customers now have access to Alert Logic's MDR technology platform, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and 24/7 security experts -- giving hosting deployments in public and private clouds the ability to identify and respond to threats faster and before they can cause damage.

"WatServ currently manages several of our customers' cloud environments using Alert Logic MDR," said Kazim Somji, Chief Technology Officer at WatServ. "Our customers need strong cybersecurity solutions to protect their digital assets and with Alert Logic's MDR solution we are able to deliver that. By detecting and helping to eliminate malware and malicious activity on their networks, Alert Logic helps our customers stay protected against increasingly sophisticated and frequent cyber attacks."



"Digital transformation is a top priority for most organizations operating in today's highly competitive market," said Dan Webb, Vice President of Partner Sales & Alliances at Alert Logic. "Alert Logic MDR augments WatServ's portfolio of cloud-enabled services with advanced technology and security expertise, providing rapid threat detection and response capabilities. This enables their customers to accelerate towards digital success, while reducing risk and maintaining cyber resiliency."

WatServ offers this solution as part of its CloudOps Managed Services. Visit https://watserv.com/cloud-management to learn more.

About WatServ

WatServ is an IT solutions provider that helps clients digitally transform their business through cloud technologies and services. Founded in 2006, WatServ specializes in providing hybrid and multi-cloud solutions and hosting complex, high-availability environments for enterprise-level applications. WatServ's unique approach to planning, migrating and managing multi-cloud environments, plus premium 24x7x365 support, enables its global customers to focus on their core business. Relying on Microsoft and Google's public clouds, in addition to its own private cloud, the company offers an ideal managed cloud environment engineered for security, reliability and performance. With offices in Canada and the United States, and with 1000's of users connecting from around the world, WatServ is always on. For more information, please visit www.watserv.com.

WatServ is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners (BBU), a public company with majority ownership by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchange. More information about BBU is available at www.brookfield.com.

SOURCE WatServ

