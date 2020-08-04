Watson Launches New Meeting Tables As Part Of Its Award-Winning C9 Furniture System

Fusing function and beauty, the C9 Meeting Tables work across the office without boundaries and fit neatly into the modern aesthetic of today's working spaces. Wherever teams gather, the fixed-height tables can handle seated, counter, and bar height worklife and bring teams together with the benefit of power and media.

A beautiful, perforated steel cable tower conceals wiring to the floor, while in-surface Dual-hinge XL power packs ample capacity for power and wires. For lighter duty, the clip-on cable channel and under surface cable tray organize messy things with ease. For meet ups, the Monitor Mount - designed to hold up a 55" monitor - attaches easily to the steel frame and provides a small shelf to stash the remote.

When long runs are needed for touchdown stations, work bars or conferencing, the meeting tables run non-stop by adding up to 96" long sections. Round, square, and rectangle tops can handle small team and cafe spaces, while larger scale tables effortlessly support a laptop culture. There are two coffee table heights to make lounge areas feel familiar, open, and approachable.

Designed by Morten Nikolajsen, an independent designer with a studio practice in Denmark, the unrestrained functionality and a lightness of being make the C9 Meeting tables useful anywhere. Morten has worked with Watson for more than three years and first developed the patent-pending C9 height-adjustable desk that was awarded Neocon Gold and the European Design Award in 2019.

Watson's new C9 Meeting Tables are ready to order now. Please visit https://www.watsonfurniture.com/products/c9-meeting for more details.

About Watson

Watson crafts office furniture rooted in soulful design that is built responsibly. With a fierce pride in a well-made product, Watson places functionality first with understated beauty. At the vanguard of sustainable design and manufacturing, the company is the recipient of the EPA's Evergreen Award and Washington State's Manufacturing Award. Watson is a vertically integrated manufacturer where all products are created in its 120,000 square foot headquarters in Poulsbo, Wash. Watson products are available through a national network of authorized Sales Representatives and established relationships with dealers throughout North America. www.watsonfurniture.com

