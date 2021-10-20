Watson-Marlow announces details of the new U.S. manufacturing facility bringing them closer to customers in the region

Part of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, a FTSE100 Company, Watson-Marlow specializes in high-quality fluid management solutions for the life sciences and process industries. This significant investment in the expansion of its manufacturing capacity will support the Company's future growth in the Americas.

Located in Devens, Massachusetts, U.S.A., the 150,000 square foot (14,000 square metres) facility will be close to the life sciences hub in the Cambridge/Boston area. The site will incorporate a suite of eight ISO14644-1 Class 7 cleanrooms, warehousing and offices, with space for two further cleanrooms within the initial footprint. With segregated cleanroom and non-cleanroom production capabilities, Watson-Marlow's new U.S. facility will strengthen the support the Company provides to customers in the region across its core sectors of pharmaceutical and biotechnology, medical diagnostics, and process industries.

"The new U.S. facility is an important milestone in the Watson-Marlow company history and marks a significant commitment to serving our customers in the Americas region." Says Andrew Mines, Watson-Marlow Managing Director, "This exciting development is bringing us closer to our customers whose purpose is to help the world around us, from advancing cell and gene therapies through to ensuring people have access to clean drinking water. Together we will continue to develop market-leading fluid management solutions to engineer a more sustainable future. A huge thanks goes to the Watson-Marlow, BioPure, Americas and Watson-Marlow Central Support teams that are making this happen, as well as to our parent Company, Spirax-Sarco Engineering who have enabled us to make such a significant investment in our future."

Watson-Marlow is an award-winning employer and this new facility will bring significant job opportunities to the local area, with over 150 positions coming available. Production at the new facility will replicate that of Watson-Marlow's European sites, ensuring continued product quality for customers, by using the same raw materials, components, processes and work instructions. Completion of the facility is due in late 2022, with the first products due to be shipped from the site in late Q4.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) is the world leader in peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. The Group comprises ten established brands, each with their own area of expertise. Together they provide leading engineering solutions across the food, pharmaceutical, chemical and environmental industries.

WMFTG is headquartered in the United Kingdom with international operations in 44 countries and employing over 1750 people globally.

Watson-Marlow is a wholly owned subsidiary of multi-national industrial engineering Group, Spirax–Sarco Engineering plc, a constituent of the FTSE 100, with strategically located manufacturing plants around the world and over 8,200 employees, including 1,950 direct sales and service engineers.

As a leading engineering group, we have an ethical responsibility to manage our economic, environmental and social impacts, while helping our customers and suppliers to do the same. In August this year, WMFTG committed to achieving net zero carbon by 2030.

