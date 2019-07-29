Watsons and Prenetics Pioneer Revolutionary Personalised & Preventive Digital Healthcare with Partnership in Asia

HONG KONG, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A.S. Watson Group announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Prenetics, a leading genetics and digital health company in Asia and Europe. Watsons Hong Kong is the first market in Asia to launch Circle DNA in its network of over 240 stores, and it will also be available online at www.watsons.com.hk .

The strategic partnership is built on making health sustainable by focusing on prevention instead of treatment. After the premiere in Hong Kong, Watsons is planning to introduce Circle DNA in other markets where A.S. Watson Group operates. A.S. Watson Group is the world's largest international health and beauty retailer operating over 15,200 stores under 12 retail brands in 25 markets.

The partnership coincides with the launch of Circle DNA, the World's Most Comprehensive DNA Test, delivering 500+ reports with a single saliva sample. Prenetics is setting an industry standard by using Whole Exome Sequencing Technology, with 99.9% validated analytical accuracy and provides 50-100x more data than competitors whom use genotyping technology.

Circle DNA provides a comprehensive view and analysis of an individual's DNA along with actionable recommendations via mobile app for people to take control of their own health journey. At launch, Circle DNA introduces four types of home testing kit (Vital, Family Planning, Health and Premium) can provide personalised assessment and solution tools on nutrigenomics, pharmacogenomics, inherited cancer screen and family planning screen.

In addition, every Circle DNA test comes with a complimentary 30-minute phone consultation by a genetic counsellor/ health coach. Also, Watsons Hong Kong has been the No. 1 Pharmacy/ Drugstore brand in Asia* for 11 consecutive years, with over 60 in-store pharmacies in Hong Kong and the new Watsons Health App which connects customers with a strong professional team to provide one-stop personalised health consultations and solutions.

Circle Vital DNA Test – 125+ Reports Across 14 Categories.

Designed for those who seek the best in their diet, fitness, lifestyle and optimal wellness.

Circle Family Planning DNA Test – 155+ Reports

Designed for those who are thinking about starting a family. Individuals can find out if they and their partner carry inherited conditions that they might pass on to their unborn child.

Circle Health DNA Test – 115+ Reports Across 4 Categories

Designed for those who want to understand their health risk, empowering individuals to act earlier to reduce and prevent their risk of cancer, diseases, dementia and brain health.

Circle Premium DNA Test – 500+ Reports Across 20 Categories

Designed for those who take health and wellness seriously. Individuals can understand everything their genes can tell about their cancer and disease risk, optimal diet and nutrition, family planning, and much more. Customers of Circle Premium DNA Test can enjoy a free lifetime subscription of DNA updates, including new categories and reports.

Ms. Malina Ngai, Group Chief Operating Officer of A.S. Watson Group, is excited about the strategic partnership, "Health and wellbeing is a key focus of A.S. Watson. Our customers in Asia is increasingly health conscious and they look for preventive health solutions for themselves, and their families. In the last 12 months, our health business has been growing high double digit in Asia. We also recognise that time is becoming more precious for all our customers, hence the demand for innovative health products and services that can help improve their health conditions in a convenient way is on the rise."

"We are excited to launch Circle DNA first in Watsons Hong Kong, providing easy solution for personalised digital healthcare assessment. Combined with our strong customer connectivity, scalable pharmacy network, professional health team, and loyalty programme, we are committed to help customers to take further actions to improve their known health concerns. We will explore opportunities to bring this innovation to other Watsons markets in Asia."

Mr. Danny Yeung, CEO and Co-Founder of Prenetics, said "We are extremely excited to partner with A.S. Watson Group and jointly launch Circle DNA in Watsons Hong Kong as the first market. In the age of new retail, we are a big believer of an Omni-channel approach and with A.S. Watson strong retail presence globally, we couldn't have asked for a better strategic partner. With our Circle DNA launch, this is a significant technological breakthrough which further gives everyone the power to be in control of their own health".

*Campaign Asia-Pacific/ Nielsen's "Asia's Top 1,000 Brands" Online Study 2019 of over 8,000 respondents across 14 markets in Asia Pacific region

About A.S. Watson Group

Established in Hong Kong in 1841, A.S. Watson Group is the world's largest international health and beauty retailer operating 15,200 stores under 12 retail brands in 25 markets, with over 140,000 employees worldwide. For the fiscal year 2018, A.S. Watson Group recorded revenue of US$21.5 billion. Every year, we have over 5 billion shoppers in stores and online.

In Hong Kong, we operate more than 600 stores under four retail brands – Watsons, PARKnSHOP, FORTRESS, and Watson's Wine. In addition, we manufacture and distribute high quality drinking water brand Watsons Water, as well as the famous juice drinks Mr. Juicy and Sunkist.

A.S. Watson Group is also a member of the world-renowned multinational conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, which has five core businesses ‐ ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications in over 50 countries.

Please visit www.aswatson.com for more in-depth information about A.S. Watson Group and its brands. You may also stay in touch with us via our digital presence (eCommerce, social media, mobile app & more); more details are at http://www.aswatson.com/our-customers/digitalasw/.

About Watsons

Watsons is Asia's leading health and beauty retailer, currently operating over 7,200 stores – more than 1,500 of which are pharmacies, in 13 Asian and European markets, including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine.

Watsons operates around 260 stores in Hong Kong and Macau, of which over 60 have in-store pharmacies, making Watsons the No. 1 Pharmacy Network in Hong Kong. Watsons has a professional team of pharmacists, dieticians, Chinese medicine practitioners, wellness coach, health advisor, beauty consultants, a mother & baby advisor and a nurse. They are devoted to serving customers.

Watsons continually sets the highest standards in the health, wellness and beauty market, providing personalised advice and counseling in health, beauty and personal care on top of its market-leading product range, making customers LOOK GOOD, FEEL GREAT every day. Since 2009, Watsons has been the No. 1 Pharmacy/ Drugstore brand in Asia*. In Europe, Watsons is also the leading Health & Beauty retailer in Ukraine.

Watsons is the flagship health and beauty brand of A.S. Watson Group. Please visit www.aswatson.com for more in-depth information about A.S. Watson Group and its brands.

About Prenetics

Prenetics is a leading global genetic testing and digital health company. Prenetics operates its direct to consumer genomics business via its two brands, Circle in Asia and DNAFit in Europe. The company has a team of over 150 people and is operational in 10 offices globally, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, United Kingdom and in South Africa.

Prenetics has received over USD 50-million in strategic funding from Alibaba, 500 Startups and Beyond Ventures. Prenetics' mission is to help people lead healthier, more active lives by empowering them with personalised, predictive, and preventive measures in the form of the latest, proven innovations in DNA and mobile technology

