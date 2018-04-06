WATT CEO, Caine Finnerty, Wins Coveted Carnegie Science Award for Innovation in Energy

Established in 1997, the Carnegie Science Awards presented by the Carnegie Science Center champion efforts to strengthen science and technology in the Pittsburgh region, and celebrates the achievements of local leaders whose contributions have impacted the region's industrial, academic and environmental vitality.

The 2018 honorees were selected by a committee of peers—past awardees and industry leaders—who rigorously reviewed nominations and selected the most deserving winners. Dr. Finnerty is honored to receive the Innovation in Energy award and to be included with the impressive list of regional leaders, who are also being recognized. "I'm proud to receive the Carnegie Science Award for Innovation in Energy on behalf of WATT Fuel Cell, and to stand alongside forward-thinking leaders and educators that are advancing Pittsburgh's science, engineering and technology community," said Dr. Finnerty. "It's innovative companies like WATT, with its dedicated, driven and talented staff, that will provide a lasting positive impact not only on how we address our ever-increasing energy needs, but the US economy as a whole."

"Winners of the Carnegie Science Awards represent the pinnacle of excellence in STEM fields and STEM education," commented Ann Metzger, Henry Buhl, Jr., Co-Director of Carnegie Science Center. "We are thrilled to recognize our amazing awardees and expect them to continue to do us proud with their accomplishments in the future."

"We recognize Dr. Caine Finnerty's technical accomplishments. He is responsible for major technical advances in the fuel cell industry," said Charles J. Vukotich Jr., Chair of the Innovation in Energy Selection Committee. "We recognized Dr. Finnerty's entrepreneurship. He is creating a new industry in fuel cells. The members of the committee believe that fuel cells will make a huge impact on the region and the world, as they become a significant energy source. He's a manager, a salesman, a scientist, an engineer, and a creator."

Dr. Finnerty, along with all the 2018 winners and honorable mentions, will be honored May 4 during the Carnegie Science Awards Celebration at Carnegie Music Hall in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About WATT Fuel Cell Corporation

WATT Fuel Cell Corporation (www.wattfuelcell.com) is a manufacturer and developer of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell ("SOFC") stacks and systems that operate on common, readily available fuels such as propane and natural gas. WATT's proprietary, patented additive manufacturing process (AMP) has allowed them to produce commercially viable SOFC products for small scale and remote power applications. WATT's Hybrid Power Management system works in tandem with renewable power sources (Solar & Wind) and energy storage to provide quiet, efficient, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy solutions prioritizing a return on investment for customers across the globe.

