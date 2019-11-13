WEST HILLS, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Watt Communities and Presidio Residential Capital will hold a grand opening at New Heights, a gated community offering 43 single-family homes in the West Hills neighborhood of the City of Los Angeles, on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Prices for the new homes start in the $600,000s.

Watt Communities and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at New Heights, a Gated Community Offering 43 Homes in West Hills, Calif., on November 16, 2019

"We're excited to start showing off our thoughtfully designed, fully-furnished model homes," said Nam Joe, Southern California Division President for Watt Communities, a homebuilder which specializes in infill development. "With its convenient setting and abundance of shopping and recreation, West Hills is a highly sought-after location—a family-friendly oasis just 30 minutes from downtown Los Angeles."

New Heights offers four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath homes with open floorplans ranging from 2,069 to 2,200 square feet each with private yards and decks that allow residents to take in city and mountain vistas.

All homes feature a downstairs bedroom and bath, designer finishes, spacious kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and generous pantry space. Private master suites come with roomy walk-in closets. Every home includes solar panels, a two-car garage pre-wired for electric car charging, water-efficient fixtures and other high-performance energy-saving features.

The new community is in an established neighborhood site at 22135 Roscoe Boulevard in West Hills, close to the 101 and 118 freeways in the western San Fernando Valley. West Hills offers an abundance of parks as well as convenient shopping and recreational opportunities.

The New Heights project marks Watt Communities' fifth joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company.

Media Contact:

Ingrid Jones

949.395.5489

229095@email4pr.com

SOURCE Presidio Residential Capital

