WATT Fuel Cell's Advanced Manufacturing Plant Expands Capacity and Capabilities as the Company Prepares for Commercial Growth

WATT Fuel Cell expands its U.S. additive manufacturing capabilities and footprint at its Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania headquarters.

headquarters. The expansion enables increased production of the company's solid oxide fuel cell technology platforms, WATT HOME, WATT REMOTE, and WATT NOMAD, supporting market growth in distributed clean energy production.

The Mt. Pleasant facility includes expanded additive manufacturing process capabilities including scaled production automation. These key manufacturing processes will enable WATT to further improve its quality process, scale commercial deliveries, and boost production efficiency.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WATT Fuel Cell today announced the expansion of its U.S. Advanced Manufacturing Plant and Headquarters facility in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania. This expansion bolsters WATT's manufacturing capabilities for scaled commercial production of the company's newest distributed energy, small-scale fuel cell products, WATT HOME™, WATT REMOTE™ and WATT NOMAD™.

Expanding on the achievements of its previous solid oxide offerings, WATT has developed three market-specific products tailored to address substantial market demand. WATT HOME supplies homes with primary power and backup power options. WATT REMOTE is designed for industrial clients with power reliability or availability challenges, providing power when and where it's needed most. WATT NOMAD meets the power needs of recreational users, providing clean, quiet power that protects the environment while explorers enjoy it.

"The expansion of our additive manufacturing capabilities is a significant milestone for the company, as we prepare for the next phase of WATT's growth," said Caine Finnerty, CEO and Founder at WATT. "WATT has added multiple custom ceramic printers and robotic automation as part of our expansion, supporting 24/7 operations as we implement scaled production to meet our commercial demand."

The WATT Fuel Cell expansion adds 20,000 square feet to the manufacturing facility and office space. WATT headquarters now includes the most advanced tubular solid oxide fuel cell manufacturing facilities in the world. The WATT-patented additive manufacturing process for tubular solid oxide fuel cell production maximizes both fuel cell efficiency and production volume. This critical manufacturing expansion will enable WATT to further improve its quality process, scale commercial deliveries, and boost production efficiencies.

"WATT has added significant capacity to our manufacturing operations with this expansion," said Danielle Ramaley, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at WATT. "The growing demand message from our customers is clear, and WATT now has the ability to produce WATT HOME, WATT REMOTE, and WATT NOMAD units to meet their rising power needs."

About WATT Fuel Cell: WATT Fuel Cell (www.wattfuelcell.com) is a manufacturer and developer of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell ("SOFC") stacks and systems that operate on common, readily available fuels such as propane and natural gas. WATT's proprietary, patented additive manufacturing process (AMP) has allowed it to produce commercially viable SOFC products for small-scale and remote power applications. WATT's Hybrid Power Management system works in tandem with renewable power sources (solar and wind) and energy storage to provide quiet, efficient, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy solutions prioritizing a return on investment for customers across the globe.

For more information:

Danielle Ramaley

724-547-9170

[email protected]

SOURCE WATT Fuel Cell